Woonsocket Call
The landscape lighting pioneer LeonLite Launches Their Official Website
LeonLite one of the leading landscape lighting providers based in the USA recently launched its official website. For more than 20 years, LEONLITE, a brand of TORCHSTAR, has led the way in landscape lighting, notably in the area of online shopping. When they talk to homeowners, they have identified that the homeowners see landscape lighting as an investment in their home's aesthetic appeal, security, and entertainment. The landscape lighting industry has been the source of their most recent growth, as they value the company's innovative products, warranties, and high-quality design, engineering, and testing standards as well as the assistance of LeonLite.
Woonsocket Call
Mexican marketing company sets out to take over the American construction market with high quality professionals at less than half the price.
Taking advantage of high-quality work at low prices has been a privilege reserved just to the big corporations until now thanks to this innovative and adventurous company that proposes a simple but effective solution similar to the one big corporations have found. Many factories have optimized their profits since many years ago by moving their operations to other countries with highly qualified workers and lower costs of living. Some of the most common industries that have adopted this model are maquiladoras, customer service and software development.
Woonsocket Call
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Woonsocket Call
Global EPA+DHA Omega-3 Finished Products Report: Data for 2020 and 2021 with Forecasts Through 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global EPA+DHA Omega-3 Finished Products Report - Data for 2020 and 2021 with forecasts through 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The EPA and DHA omega-3 finished product market size reached US$47 billion in 2021. Growth remains strongest in developing markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, leading the global EPA and DHA consumer product market to a projected annual growth rate of 3.2% for 2022-2023.
Woonsocket Call
Aadhav Group Is All Set To Launch Its 3 New Branches In The Upcoming Year While Providing Employment Opportunities And Software Development Service Solutions For Innovators
The company aims to start with its three new branches in 2023, offering high-end software development services and employment opportunities across the states of India. Founded in 1999, Aadhav Group combines proven methodologies, business domain knowledge, and technology expertise to deliver software development and IT services. The company has gained a reputation and credibility for offering high-end services for many years. Aadhav Group is delighted to start its three new branches in Pune, New Delhi, and Chennai.
Woonsocket Call
OTT Pay Powers Canadian Merchants with a Comeback of Global Shopping Carnival
TORONTO — OTT Pay, a leading Canada-based FinTech payment service provider, is fostering its partnership with Canadian merchants to create more excitement for this year’s holiday shopping season. As the world recovers from the pandemic, holiday shoppers are gearing up for celebrations. OTT Pay, in partnership with a...
Woonsocket Call
Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This market report provides in-depth coverage of the Polyurethane Chemical and Products market within the major end-use sector in the Americas. The report presents market data according to individual PU product...
Woonsocket Call
Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast 2022-2028 : Global Market Cap Is to Reach US$ 9.154 Bn with a CAGR of 23.2% by 2028
The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Asetek, Rittal, Vertiv, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies More. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2022:. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling...
Woonsocket Call
GreenEnergyBreaks – Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. (CIPI) Exec Featured in New Article
Correlate Infrastructure Partners (OTCQB: CIPI) director of corporate business development, Jason Loyet, is featured in a recent article. The article, titled “Get to Know Jason Loyet,” is a Q&A-format piece that provides an overview of Loyet’s background, role at the company and goals. The article also discussed Loyet’s team as well as what he does outside of work. CIPI is a technology-enabled energy optimization and clean-energy solutions provider for North America, and Loyet is focused on project development, assisting the senior management team with aggressive acquisition strategies and evolving the company’s growing ecosystem of partners. In the article, Loyet states that every day poses an exciting new challenge, which he enjoys meeting “head on” in order to accelerate Correlate’s growth. An entrepreneur at heart, Loyet has founded several companies, including the Solar Site Design (“SSD”) software platform, which ultimately led to his association with Todd Michaels and CIPI. “I’ve never been more excited about where Correlate is headed in our industry,” said Correlate Infrastructure Partners Jason Loyet in the article. “We are continuing to assemble an incredibly talented team through our new hires and series of upcoming acquisitions. Correlate is positioned at the forefront of decarbonization and leading the next generation of energy infrastructure. When I look back at my nearly 20 years in the clean-tech industry, I can’t think of anything more motivating than the ecosystem we are building around now.”
Woonsocket Call
Bad Experiences Put $3.1 Trillion in Annual Global Consumer Spending at Risk
50% of consumers decreased or entirely cut spending with a brand after a bad customer experience. Bad customer experiences lead directly to lost revenue, as a negative interaction can mean losing customer loyalty and the potential for additional spending in the future. New research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) finds that...
Woonsocket Call
MARIO L. HERMAN Offers Reliable Advisory Services on Franchise Matters
MARIO L. HERMAN is a respected franchise attorney with years of experience and extensive knowledge gained by advising clients through every aspect of franchise law compliance. So far, he has more than 33 years of experience representing franchisees in the U.S. and abroad. He has assisted many franchisees in various industries, such as restaurants, the printing industry, hotels, domestic services, and many other businesses. Typically, his services include advising and assisting clients in all legal aspects of structuring, operating, and growing their franchise systems in compliance with U.S. and international franchise registration and disclosure laws.
Woonsocket Call
Equinox Technology LLC Launched a New Business Venture
In September 2022, Equinox Technology announced a new business venture called Enigwatch. Equinox Technology LLC, owned and operated by Laurent Putra, is currently operating three different businesses: Sohnne Inc., Koizuma, and Art Digest. The company is starting to produce innovative, high-quality watch winders and luxury vaults for discerning watch collectors.
Woonsocket Call
Digital Payments Market Size & Revenue, Development Strategies, Business Risk Factors Analysis, Industry Key Players Overview, and Segmentation Forecasts to 2028
The Digital Payments Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Aurus Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., WEX Inc., Total System Services Inc., Paysafe Holdings U.K. Limited, Global Payments Inc. & More. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Digital Payments Market Scope & Overview 2022:. An electronic transaction, also called a...
Woonsocket Call
Electrolytic Copper Foil’s Usage in Flexible Printed Circuits
Flexible printed circuit boards are a bendable type of circuit board manufactured for several reasons. Its benefits over traditional circuit boards include decreasing assembly errors, being more resilient in harsh environments, and being capable of handling more complex electronic configurations. These circuit boards are made using electrolytic copper foil, a material that is rapidly proving to be one of the most important in the electronics and communication industries.
Woonsocket Call
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Paint Market Report 2022: Increasing Procurement of Next-Gen Aircraft Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Paint Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global commercial aviation aircraft paint market was estimated at US$18.463 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 19.92% reaching a market size of US$65.860 billion by 2027. An...
Woonsocket Call
EU and US Approach to the Development of Drug/Device and Device/Drug Combination Products: 2 Day Critical Interactions Training Course (February 20-21, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Development of Combination Products: Critical Interactions Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Drug/device and device/drug combination products are becoming increasingly important in the medical industry. The development and manufacture of these products raises a number of complex issues and the quality and regulatory aspects are challenging.
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen to Present at Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing CEO Laila Danielsen will be presenting at the upcoming Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. CFO Lars Holmøy will also be in attendance and participating in the event’s meetings.
Woonsocket Call
H3 Dynamics Completes World’s First Flight With Proprietary Distributed Hydrogen-Electric Nacelle Technology
Propulsor nacelles under the wings free-up fuselage for passengers & cargo. Immediate markets include eVTOL, Airships & Fixed Wing UAVs. Next step is to scale-up the power level for a 2-4 passenger aircraft by end of 2023. The future of hydrogen aviation powered by H3 Dynamics’ distributed hydrogen propulsion nacelles...
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Computational Fluid Dynamics Global Market to 2027 - by Function, Deployment, End-use and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market is projected to reach USD 3,870.39 million by 2027 from USD 2,494.92 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period. Market...
Woonsocket Call
Global PDF Editor Software Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Featuring Adobe, DocsCorp, Foxit Software and Kofax Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "PDF Editor Software Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global PDF Editor Software Market is projected to reach USD 3,797.76 million by 2027 from USD 2,175.08 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period. Market...
