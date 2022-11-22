Fuel prices trended downward for the week as Iowans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving gatherings with friends and family. According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state as of Tuesday, Nov. 22 was $3.38, a 12-cent drop from last week and 23 cents higher than prices from a year ago. The national average came in at $3.64 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week. Retail diesel prices in Iowa dropped below five dollars for the first time in months with a seven-cent decrease on the week to $4.98 per gallon. National diesel averages remained 31 cents over Iowa’s at $5.29 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol held steady at $2.16. It was a different story for natural gas over the past week as prices at the Henry Hub reporting site spiked 81 cents to $6.65 per MMBtu.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO