With the Fall 2022 anime schedule now beyond the halfway point of its slate of anime premieres, it's time to get ready for what's coming next year as HIDIVE has announced their first exclusive anime debuts in their 2023 schedule! This year was one of the strongest years for anime overall in recent memory as productions continue to bounce back from the struggles of the ongoing COVID pandemic, and there have been some very neat gems over at HIDIVE. It looks like that is set to continue with next year as well with the first look at their new offerings coming our way.

2 DAYS AGO