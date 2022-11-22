Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Chrollo Cosplay Celebrates Series Return
Fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi to return to the world of Gon, Killua, and their fellow hunters, with Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters earlier this year that took readers back to the Succession Contest Arc. While Gon and Killua have been MIA for years at this point, the Phantom Troupe has also been moving in the background, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to give new life to Chrollo, the leader of this collection of rogue hunters that barely holds together the gang.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Reintroduces Beast Gohan in New Art
Gohan's "Beast" Form first arrived during his fight against Cell Max, the biological nightmare that arrived thanks to the return of the Red Ribbon Army and the inclusion of the young mad scientist known as Dr. Hedo. While the new transformation ahs yet to make it sway to the anime's television series and/or Dragon Ball Super's manga, fans have become enamored with Gohan's newest ultimate form and the Shonen franchise is more than happy to oblige fans' desire to see more.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Begins Stone Ocean Finale Countdown With New Art
We're only a few days away from the anime following Jolyne Cujoh and her quest to save her father from the nefarious Pucci releasing its final episodes, and to get fans hyped for the grand finale, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has begun an artistic countdown sharing new art for the conclusion. Based on the wild previous episodes that followed the first female protagonist of the series, anime fans should buckle up for what is to come as this last batch of installments are some of the most unbelievable in the show to date.
ComicBook
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Talking With Tami
First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
IGN
Chris Hemsworth Thinks It May Be Time to 'Close the Book' On Thor as the Actor Announces Break From Acting
Chris Hemsworth thinks that it might be time to retire his Thor character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Thor: Love and Thunder star announced a break from acting. following a recent episode of Limitless, where it was revealed that he is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer’s disease. In...
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Reveals His Favorite Hero
During this year's Anime NYC, the creator of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama, took the opportunity to visit the United States for the first time. Revealing that he still had doubt about how he brought the journey fo the Scout Regiment to a close, while also revealing the influence that Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad has on the series, he revealed even more tidbits. One such revelation came in the form of his current favorite hero of the series and it might not be who you were expecting.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Episode 8 Stills
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been on a hot streak these past few weeks. With the Soul Society in disarray, not even Ichigo Kurosaki was able to fend off the foes determined to destroy the afterlife. With Yhwach in power, the power balance fans have come to know is now gone, and the first stills for episode eight are here to preview what's in store for our heroes.
otakuusamagazine.com
Mob Psycho 100 III Trailer Hypes Final Chapter
Episode 9 of Mob Psycho 100 III will mark the beginning of the anime adaptation’s final chapter, so Warner Bros. Japan has come through with a trailer to prepare us for the big event to come. If you’re not totally caught up on the new season, eight episodes of which are available now, then you’ll want to be wary of some potential spoilers in the video below.
ComicBook
HIDIVE Reveals First 2023 Anime Exclusives
With the Fall 2022 anime schedule now beyond the halfway point of its slate of anime premieres, it's time to get ready for what's coming next year as HIDIVE has announced their first exclusive anime debuts in their 2023 schedule! This year was one of the strongest years for anime overall in recent memory as productions continue to bounce back from the struggles of the ongoing COVID pandemic, and there have been some very neat gems over at HIDIVE. It looks like that is set to continue with next year as well with the first look at their new offerings coming our way.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Finally Gets a Part 2 Release Date
It's time to head back to the Windy City, because Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt is about to return. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the long-awaited release date for the show's second batch of episodes, which will be arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30th. This will be over a year after the show's first "Part" of episodes arrived in September of 2021.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Preview Video Explodes With Bakugo
My Hero Academia is continuing to highlight the terrifying moments in the Paranormal Liberation War, as the battle for the future of Hero Society has already consumed the lives of both heroes and villains alike. With the League of Villains losing Twice and the heroes losing some major crime fighters as a result of Shigaraki's awakening, Bakugo is set to take a lead role in the upcoming episode, which might spell trouble for the hot-headed young hero, especially considering the fact that he's currently on the front lines.
Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago: WATCH
Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time" — and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music. Instead, fans are praising her for dissing Kanye West in a resurfaced clip from 2008. "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye," Winehouse sang...
