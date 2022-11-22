Correlate Infrastructure Partners (OTCQB: CIPI) director of corporate business development, Jason Loyet, is featured in a recent article. The article, titled “Get to Know Jason Loyet,” is a Q&A-format piece that provides an overview of Loyet’s background, role at the company and goals. The article also discussed Loyet’s team as well as what he does outside of work. CIPI is a technology-enabled energy optimization and clean-energy solutions provider for North America, and Loyet is focused on project development, assisting the senior management team with aggressive acquisition strategies and evolving the company’s growing ecosystem of partners. In the article, Loyet states that every day poses an exciting new challenge, which he enjoys meeting “head on” in order to accelerate Correlate’s growth. An entrepreneur at heart, Loyet has founded several companies, including the Solar Site Design (“SSD”) software platform, which ultimately led to his association with Todd Michaels and CIPI. “I’ve never been more excited about where Correlate is headed in our industry,” said Correlate Infrastructure Partners Jason Loyet in the article. “We are continuing to assemble an incredibly talented team through our new hires and series of upcoming acquisitions. Correlate is positioned at the forefront of decarbonization and leading the next generation of energy infrastructure. When I look back at my nearly 20 years in the clean-tech industry, I can’t think of anything more motivating than the ecosystem we are building around now.”

2 DAYS AGO