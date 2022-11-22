ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 4

Gary Lee
3d ago

This happened a month ago and no proof so no action should be taken. People get their feelings hurt so easy today is really bad

Reply
6
Edward Riley
3d ago

if what you say is true there's no place anywhere in society for discrimination We're All God's Children. I'm an older person I've made fun of him called all kind of names the N word and all but you know what we've grown up we just let it go and didn't make no big deal of it but I can understand how you would hurt in this present day and age but remember we are to pray for our enemies I know it's hard to do stay strong young man don't let that man that said those things put hate into your heart. so the love of God that destroys hate.

Reply
3
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees meeting each November, survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss participate in a near-tradition that always starts the same. Someone from the board – many times, Ohio State’s president – repeats an iteration of introductions’ past: They apologize for Strauss’ abuse and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Here's The Updated Weather Report For Ohio State-Michigan Game

The weather report is looking promising ahead of Saturday's massive rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. The forecast in Columbus is calling for mostly sunny skies and 54-degree temperatures at kickoff time. The Buckeyes have been forced to play in some difficult weather conditions over the last few weeks....
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game

Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday. While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not...
MICHIGAN STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend

As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

A host of top players will be in Columbus for The Game

First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving to all! With a perfect season to date and all of the team’s goals right in front of them, there is much to be thankful for among Buckeye nation. With The Game just over 48 hours away, surely the intensity is starting to peak...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
662K+
Followers
84K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy