This happened a month ago and no proof so no action should be taken. People get their feelings hurt so easy today is really bad
if what you say is true there's no place anywhere in society for discrimination We're All God's Children. I'm an older person I've made fun of him called all kind of names the N word and all but you know what we've grown up we just let it go and didn't make no big deal of it but I can understand how you would hurt in this present day and age but remember we are to pray for our enemies I know it's hard to do stay strong young man don't let that man that said those things put hate into your heart. so the love of God that destroys hate.
Related
Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
OHIO STATE SUSPENDS KAMIL SADLOCHA AFTER RACIAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE PLAYER
Look: ESPN Playoff Predictor Thinks Ohio State, Michigan Will Make Playoff
College Football Writer: Ryan Day Will Be On Hot Seat With Loss To Michigan
Ohio State Unveils Hype Video For The Game Featuring Buckeye Legends
Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game
Ohio State linebacker refuses to let injuries sideline him for game against Michigan
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN
Here's The Updated Weather Report For Ohio State-Michigan Game
Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game
Vegas Computer's Score Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Former Ohio State linebacker reflects on championship ahead of Michigan game
Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
A host of top players will be in Columbus for The Game
Ohio State basketball: Justice Sueing carries OSU to victory
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 4