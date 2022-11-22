ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMBC.com

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes talk key injury updates and Thanksgiving plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are discussing their prep for the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming to Arrowhead Stadium to square off with the Kansas City Chiefs. The week 12 game will put the 2021-season Super Bowl champs up against the...
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
