Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Virginia Beach minister and 5/31 survivor offers support to Walmart survivors
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a gunman shot and killed six people in a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night, survivors are still grappling with what happened. One Virginia Beach reverend said he knows what they’re going through. Edward Weeden was inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center when a disgruntled...
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
'Chesapeake Strong' | Hampton Roads community keeps Walmart victims in mind this Thanksgiving
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As many people gather with family this Thanksgiving, some dinner tables will have empty seats. Sheloni Collins spent part of his holiday leaving flowers at a memorial for the six lives lost during the Walmart shooting on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. “My oldest son went...
Langley Air Force Base issues shelter-in-place
HAMPTON, Va. — Officials with the Langley Air Force Base 633 SFS have issued a shelter-in-place due to "an ongoing security event." According to the base's Facebook page, the shelter-in-place is directed for the Bethel Housing Annex until further notice. Officials said an all-clear message will be sent out...
wsvaonline.com
Virginia Casino prepares to open
Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
Days after Walmart mass shooting, two survivors serve others for Thanksgiving
NORFOLK, Va. — Two survivors of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake are thankful to be alive, and on Thanksgiving, they expressed their gratitude by serving others. For Mechele Hairston, this holiday is now a story of survival and perseverance. “Beyond the adversity, just move forward," she said. Hairston...
Chesapeake firefighter recalls night of Walmart mass shooting
Chesapeake firefighters never thought they'd ever be called to respond to a mass shooting. Some first responders said it's hard to prepare for the emotional toll that follows a tragic event
Following Chesapeake mass shooting, mental health experts explain healing through tragedy
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The emotions after the mass shooting in Chesapeake are tough to handle. “It is absolutely devastating what is happening to these families," said City of Chesapeake Director of Human Services Pamela Little-Hill. Little-Hill worked throughout the night to bring healing to the families impacted. “We want...
2 Walmart stores in Virginia Beach evacuated following threats, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Police Department said two Walmarts received threatening calls Friday, just days after a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in the neighboring city of Chesapeake. The threats were made toward the store located at 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, which is right by...
A chilling account of what one Walmart shooting survivor saw
Kimberly Shupe, the mother of Jalon Jones, one of the survivors in the shooting gave a chilling account of what her son experienced Tuesday night when a man opened fire in a Walmart.
Virginia Beach, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC12
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens gathered at the Governor’s mansion to celebrate the centuries-long relationship between the Commonwealth and the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian tribes. The annual tax tribute ceremony dates back to 1677 when an agreement was signed allowing Native Americans to give fresh game to the colonial...
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
Norfolk church group offers free hot meals in 'Feed the City' annual Thanksgiving tradition
NORFOLK, Va. — After so much turmoil and heartbreak, one Norfolk church group is doing its part to bring some holiday cheer as part of a Feed the City event. Calvary Revival Church Senior Pastor Janeen McBath and her group offered hundreds of free hot meals, fresh produce and every day essentials to anyone in need.
How you can celebrate Small Business Saturday in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — This Saturday is Small Business Saturday, and there are plenty of small businesses to explore in Hampton Roads. Here's where you can shop locally in the 757 this weekend:. ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach. The ViBe Creative District nonprofit is hosting an event to celebrate...
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
Watch: Candlelit vigils to mourn Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims
Residents of Chesapeake, Virginia, gathered in the wake of the shooting at a local Walmart where an employee killed at least six people and injured at least six more before taking his own life.Nov. 24, 2022.
'He had the gun pointed at me' | Survivor recounts harrowing moments inside Chesapeake Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Editor's note: Readers may find some details outlined in this story disturbing. On Thanksgiving 2022, families of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims missed a loved one at the dinner table. 13News Now learned some of the families in mourning decided against a holiday gathering. Those who...
City officials plan vigil in honor of Walmart shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — This Thanksgiving, some families are grieving after a deadly shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night. There were about 50 people in the store when the gunman opened fire that tragic night, killing six people before turning the gun on himself. Several others were hurt in...
13newsnow.com
Man who lost wife in 2019 Virginia Beach shooting talks healing from trauma
After the scene in Chesapeake clears, we can't forget how trauma for the victims' families lingers. Many people can identify with that, including in Hampton Roads.
