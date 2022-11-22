ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Ty D.

People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Langley Air Force Base issues shelter-in-place

HAMPTON, Va. — Officials with the Langley Air Force Base 633 SFS have issued a shelter-in-place due to "an ongoing security event." According to the base's Facebook page, the shelter-in-place is directed for the Bethel Housing Annex until further notice. Officials said an all-clear message will be sent out...
HAMPTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia Casino prepares to open

Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
VIRGINIA STATE
High School Football PRO

Virginia Beach, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kempsville High School football team will have a game with Green Run High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Washington Examiner

Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

