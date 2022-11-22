Read full article on original website
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
Police tell Idaho victim’s family only one of the slain students was the target
The family of one of the Idaho victims has claimed that law information officials have given them “vague” information about the case and whether it was just one student who was the target in the murders.Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, said that he was “a little in denial” about the killings and is focused on getting justice for his daughter despite the lack of information.Authorities have remained largely silent about any breakthroughs in the tragedy, in which students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found dead on 13 November.“I’ve been told...
Frightened neighbors heard gunshots, saw victim in street after shooting near Patterson Park
BALTIMORE -- A Thanksgiving morning shooting one block away from Patterson Park has many neighbors on edge. Police told WJZ on Friday that detectives still have no motive or suspects. The 23-year-old gunshot victim remains in grave condition, according to authorities. He was shot in the head at close range in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday. "This one was so close that it really jumped me awake," one neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "Something was off. The moment I heard it, my stomach dropped, and I was like, 'What's going on?'" The neighbor asked that we not...
