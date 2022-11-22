Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Strong finish leads to win over Sandwich
SYCAMORE — Despite playing with four fouls, senior forward Raul Aguirre was aggressive during the fourth quarter of the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team’s consolation-bracket matchup against Sandwich at the Strombom Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday afternoon. With the Hubs needing a spark and looking to avoid consecutive losses...
rockrivercurrent.com
The Last Call: Rockford official retires after nearly 4 decades in stripes
ROCKFORD — It’s been a different kind of fall season for Jeff Carr. By now, Carr might have been on the field at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, working an Illinois/Wisconsin football game. Or, he might have been in the middle of the action this Saturday at the Michigan/Ohio State matchup, making calls in front of 104,000 amped-up fans at the Buckeyes’ stadium, dubbed The Horseshoe, in Columbus, Ohio.
WIFR
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois Tornado
On Monday, November 22, 2010, an unseasonably warm day that brought record and close-to-record warmth across Northern Illinois and an abundance of warm air set the stage for an unstable environment ahead of a strong cold front that would work across the region later that afternoon. The end result was a line of severe storms along and ahead of the cold front that ended up producing a 16.4-mile-long EF-2 tornado with estimated winds of around 135 mph in two counties of Northern Illinois. The tornado was estimated to be around 50 to 200 yards wide, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, Illinois.
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff's Report: Nov. 21-22
OGLE COUNTY — On Nov. 21 at 5:18 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Oregon EMS responded to the area of 4000 East Pine Rock Road for the report of a one vehicle crash with injuries. After an investigation, it was determined that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile of Chana, lost control traveling south around the curve in the 4000 block of East Pine Rock Road. The Chevrolet entered the east ditch, and rolled back onto the roadway. The 16-year-old male juvenile driver was checked by Oregon EMS, and refused treatment with a parent present. A 14-year old-male juvenile passenger, also of Chana, was transported to KSB Hospital by Oregon EMS for non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Endangered missing Illinois woman found
UPDATE: (November 23, 2022 – 9:40 p.m.) Sabrina A. Pauly has been located. The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Wauconda Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sabrina A. Pauly. Pauly, 58, is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 350 pounds. Pauly has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to reports, Pauly last had contact with her family on November 20. She may be in the area of Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Pauly was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford C-Max with Illinois license plate CH18724. Pauly has a condition that places her in danger.
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole in Loves Park, Avoid The Area
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 6:30 am. In...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 21-24, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 21, Rochelle Police cited Brayan Orozco-Ramos, 21, Rochelle, for improper lane usage. Orozco-Ramos posted an promise to comply and a court date is set for Jan. 27, 2023. On Nov. 21, Rochelle Police cited Edlaus L. New, 52, New York, for operating an uninsured motor...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 9, falls through ice while playing football with friend in Aurora; friend's mom jumps in to help
AURORA, Ill. - A 9-year-old boy is recovering after falling through ice while playing football with a friend in Aurora. At about 6:24 p.m., a 9-year-old boy fell through the ice while a friend and him were playing football, authorities said. The football went over the ice, and when the...
WIFR
First-Time homebuyer thankful to land dream home before Thanksgiving
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between cooking Thanksgiving dinner, shopping for presents and hanging lights, it may seem like finding your dream home is too good to be true. According to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors:. Housing inventory across the Rockford region fell more than 20% between September 2021 and...
Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
MyStateline.com
Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home
An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty...
Machesney Park manufacturer celebrates 30 years
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Superior Joining Technologies is celebrating 30 years in Machesney Park after starting in a garage in 1992. Now, the business boasts a 55,000-square-foot building at 1260 Turret Drive. To celebrate its anniversary, the welding company invested $600,000 in three new state-of-the-art machines. “I think it makes people proud to be […]
WIFR
Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
rockrivercurrent.com
For some Rockford-area neighborhoods, it’s turkey time all year round
ROCKFORD — Sydney Baldwin’s dogs typically scare off anything that moves through her yard, but turkeys hold their ground. “My dogs go out and bark at them and the turkeys just look at them,” Baldwin said. “The other day my dogs were barking at them, they came across the street to see the dogs. They came right up to the fence.”
GORGEOUS! This Illinois City Has Charming Airbnb With A Fairytale Gazebo
Ever catch yourself scrolling through rentals for your next vacation that are so out of your price range? It's so fun, it's like house hunting without the mortgage. This beautiful Airbnb in Rockford, Illinois is a 'Spanish Style Villa' that has a beautiful enchanted Gazebo you'll love! If you've never seen this place, check it out below.
Comments / 0