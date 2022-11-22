Read full article on original website
NSP working overtime as busy travel weekend begins
LINCOLN, Neb. — Expect more troopers on the road ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they're working overtime through Sunday for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways...
Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic
AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
NSAA announces finalists for Executive Director position
AXTELL, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has selected four finalists for the soon-to-be vacant Executive Director post, and two of the candidates have ties to Kearney. Dr. Chris Loofe is currently the Associate Superintendent and Director of Finance for the Kearney Public Schools. He joined the...
Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested
An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
