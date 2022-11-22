Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Many lend a hand to make Veterans Memorial a reality in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — A project nearly three years in the making came to fruition Tuesday in Cambridge, and it celebrates area veterans. The Veterans Memorial honors those who serve and have served in all six branches of the military: the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and the Coast Guard, with their depictions on the monument.
Neighbors express concerns about data center proposed near Doniphan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Folks along the Hall / Adams County line express concern about a proposed data center mining bitcoin. VCV with offices in New York and Chicago identified a site near Doniphan next to a Southern Public Power substation. The company says it would like to invest...
Kearney City Council votes to help fund UNK Rural Health Building
KEARNEY, Neb. — The city of Kearney is officially kicking in $5 million to help fund construction of UNK's Rural Health Building project. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to the deal. “The growth of UNK and UNMC in our community has a tremendous economic impact, from construction to...
NSAA announces finalists for Executive Director position
AXTELL, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has selected four finalists for the soon-to-be vacant Executive Director post, and two of the candidates have ties to Kearney. Dr. Chris Loofe is currently the Associate Superintendent and Director of Finance for the Kearney Public Schools. He joined the...
New Digital radio system launches with BCSO and KPD
KEARNEY, NEB. — A new radio system is aimed to improve the safety of officers all around the Tri-City area. Christmas came a little early for Kearney Police and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office are getting an upgrade to a...
Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested
An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
UPDATE: Highway 6, Highway 4 back open in southern Nebraska following crash
ATLANTA, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 6 and Highway 4 are now back open. A crash has closed part of Highway 6 and Highway 4 Wednesday evening. The crash happened two miles west of the Atlanta. According to Nebraska 511, Highway 4 is closed between US 6 and I Road...
Man arrested after reported disturbance at home in Upland
UPLAND, Neb. — A woman in Franklin County is now safe after sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of possible “shots fired” a little after noon Tuesday. According to a Franklin County Sheriff’s press release, deputies were called to South Inland Street in Upland. As they...
UNK uses early run to win big over Yellowjackets
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 28th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team scored the first 16 points and never looked back in a 77-48 win over Graceland (Ia.) University Wednesday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 6-1 while the Yellowjackets...
Lexington resident sentenced on federal drug charge after controlled delivery
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington resident has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison on a federal drug charge related to a controlled delivery. Mellenzie Utterback, 31, was given the sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court on one count of possession of more than 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. Utterback pleaded guilty in August to the charge. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional count of felon in possession of ammunition.
Upland man charged following reported disturbance
UPLAND, Neb. — An Upland man has been charged following a reported disturbance at a home in Upland Tuesday afternoon. Elliot Johannsen, 31, is charged in Franklin County Court with third-degree domestic assault – intentionally causing bodily injury to an intimate partner. Court records do not list an...
Darius Swanson enters Transfer Portal
KEARNEY. Neb. — Former All-American safety Darius Swanson announced on Tuesday that he's entering the transfer portal. Swanson leaves UNK with a career 190 tackles, seven interceptions and 16 pass breakups. The 6-3 redshirt senior has one year of eligibility left. The safety recorded a career high 12 tackles...
