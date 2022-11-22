LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington resident has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison on a federal drug charge related to a controlled delivery. Mellenzie Utterback, 31, was given the sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court on one count of possession of more than 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. Utterback pleaded guilty in August to the charge. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional count of felon in possession of ammunition.

LEXINGTON, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO