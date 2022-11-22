ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USI parts ways with women’s volleyball head coach

USI Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon head volleyball coach Randi Raff would not return next season after the women’s volleyball team ended the 2022-2023 season 1-28. “We will be looking for a coach to take USI volleyball in a direction that further elevated the visibility and reputation of the program” said Jon Mark Hall, director of athletics, in a press release.
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
South Knox Sullivan

South Knox boys beat Sullivan for first time since 2016. The South Knox boys basketball team beat Sullivan 63-47. Its the Spartans first win over the…
TH North Mooresville

TH North boys basketball drops opener at Mooresville. Mooresville beat the Terre Haute North boys basketball team 62-48. The Pioneers ended the ga…
Indiana High School Football State Championships

In Indiana prep football, three teams from Northwest Indiana are headed to the state championships this Thanksgiving weekend. On Friday, in Class 2A, it’s Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei and also Friday, in Class 4A, New Prairie faces East Central. On Saturday in Class 5A Valparaiso takes on Whiteland for the state title. Here is a link to the IHSAA website for more details on the games.
TH South Cloverdale

TH South boys open season with a win at Cloverdale. The Terre Haute South boys basketball team opened the season with a 73-32 win at Cloverdale.…
Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue

Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
local "meat carving" legend retires

A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway at Bosse Field

There's another mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say they'll be hosting the food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The food distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until boxes run out. The local nonprofit...
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
Perry County Memorial Hospital announces Deaconess affiliation

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Board of Directors of Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) have announced a new affiliation with Deaconess Health System, effective January 1, 2023. Officials say PCMH will remain a county-owned hospital, and will continue to be governed by the local board, with a local focus, improving not only the health […]
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
