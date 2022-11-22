ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish senior Ty Schwaiger signs with Washington State

Whitefish senior Ty Schwaiger will get to fulfill a longtime goal of competing in collegiate baseball next school year. Last week Schwaiger signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Washington State University. The Bulldog senior, who is a top pitcher and player for the NW Premier Baseball Club out of Post Falls, Idaho, and also a leading running back and linebacker for Whitefish football, is excited to play at the next level. He said a couple of years ago Washington State became his dream school and he had hoped to get an offer from them. He was in talks with other...
WSU Students Can Explore Online Instruction As A Possible Option If They Want To Stay Home After Thanksgiving

Washington State University students will be able to explore remote instruction as a possible option for the rest of the semester. WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton issued a statement on Tuesday regarding student safety following the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow. Chilton says that students are welcome to explore alternative course delivery options with their instructors. WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler has clarified that remote online instruction is one option that students can explore with faculty if they want to stay home after Thanksgiving. Weiler says there are a variety of options for those students and that the institution will be flexible to ensure student success. The last two weeks of the semester starts on Monday.
News conference on University of Idaho homicide

MOSCOW — Authorities are holding a news conference on the University of Idaho homicide investigation. Watch the event in the video player above. EastIdahoNews.com will post an update when the news conference is over.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
USU responds to University of Idaho killings

On the night of Nov. 13, four students were found dead near University of Idaho’s campus, having been murdered in “a crime of passion” with “an edged object,” according to Moscow police reports. Moscow police said they have not yet caught the culprit. “We cannot...
A message from University of Idaho president

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
Sigma Chi creates scholarship fund in honor of Ethan Chapin

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Sigma Chi Foundation has established a scholarship fund to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, who was one of four students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. According to the fraternity, the Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund will be...
Fatal Crash Highway 3, North of Harrison, Idaho

Kootenai County – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on November 22, 2022 at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, just north of Harrison City in Kootenai County Idaho. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was travelling...
Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
