West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
First responders work around the clock on holidays

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations

Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
Parking Prohibited on Main Street For Christmas Parade

The City of Washington has announced that parking will not be allowed on Main Street from Highway 57 east to N.E. 7th Street and from Highway 57 west to Meridian Street between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, to allow for safety during the 2022 Christmas Parade.
local "meat carving" legend retires

A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical […]
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
Give the gift of green this holiday season with reTHink Inc.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support "greener living" through a matching fundraiser this holiday season. reTHink, Inc. had a goal to raise $4,500 by the end of the year. Ten donors are hoping to double that amount. They'll donate $100 for every gift made to the organization.
