Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
Art Spaces requests $1.5 million for the phase of Turn to the River project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces is looking to begin the next phase of its Turn to the River project. The group presented its idea for phase 2 at Wednesday's Vigo County capital improvement board meeting. The proposal's next phase is next to the city hall in Terre Haute....
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 30 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, November 24, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Bryan Park neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 30 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26.
WTHI
Lawrenceville is working to improve the city by tearing down abandoned, rundown houses
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- The city of Lawrenceville is making an effort to beautify its neighborhoods by tearing down abandoned, rundown homes. The cleanup of these properties started in October. During this time the city has demolished several homes. Most of these homes have been abandoned after being damaged by fire.
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
MyWabashValley.com
First responders work around the clock on holidays
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
WTHI
Community Blood Drive set for December 13 at Terre Haute Convention Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming blood drive is your chance to help save a life and maybe score a football in the process. The Community Blood Drive is set to take place at the Terre Haute Convention Center in downtown Terre Haute on December 13. All you have to do is go through the front doors.
vincennespbs.org
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations
Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
WTHI
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
WTHI
The search for the new Vigo County School Corporation's superintendent will begin in January
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The next superintendent for the largest school corporation in the Wabash Valley could have a major impact on your child's education. The Vigo County School Board is getting ready to start the search, but it won't officially begin until the start of the new year.
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
wamwamfm.com
Parking Prohibited on Main Street For Christmas Parade
The City of Washington has announced that parking will not be allowed on Main Street from Highway 57 east to N.E. 7th Street and from Highway 57 west to Meridian Street between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, to allow for safety during the 2022 Christmas Parade.
WTHI
local "meat carving" legend retires
A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
MyWabashValley.com
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical […]
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
WTHI
Give the gift of green this holiday season with reTHink Inc.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help support "greener living" through a matching fundraiser this holiday season. reTHink, Inc. had a goal to raise $4,500 by the end of the year. Ten donors are hoping to double that amount. They'll donate $100 for every gift made to the organization.
WTHI
Terre Haute business works to help families in need on Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Imd. (WTHI) - Farm Bureau survey shows the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 20 percent from last year. A local business is easing the financial burden on families. Studio 12, home of Eric's Humble Pies, is helping put together Thanksgiving meals for families in need. This is...
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a […]
Comments / 1