Idaho Falls, ID

KXLY

Moscow community stands together through local tragedy

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow community is still in shock from the murder of four students over a week ago. Many long-time residents say they fell in love with Moscow for its safety and sense of community. And despite everything that’s happened, they’re still taking it day by day.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

A message from University of Idaho president

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
MOSCOW, ID
eastidahonews.com

Miss Shoshone-Bannock is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

News conference on University of Idaho homicide

MOSCOW — Authorities are holding a news conference on the University of Idaho homicide investigation. Watch the event in the video player above. EastIdahoNews.com will post an update when the news conference is over.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Department retires two K-9s, promotes several officers

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department retired two of its police K-9s and also promoted several officers to higher ranks on Nov. 17. The event was held at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7 Seventh Ave. and was led by Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. The two dogs that were retired are Nero and Jaco. Sergeant Matt Shutes, Nero’s handler and supervisor of theK-9 Team, said both of these dogs...
POCATELLO, ID
KLEWTV

Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered

On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
MOSCOW, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Rexburg hair salon specializes in curly hair

REXBURG – Getting a haircut can be a challenging task for someone with curly hair. Just ask Kylie Howard, who was born with curly hair. The 32-year-old Parker woman owns Collective Curl Salon & Suites at 556 Trejo in Rexburg. The business opened in June 2021 and specializes in helping customers with curly hair look their best.
REXBURG, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
LEWISTON, ID

