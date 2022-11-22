Read full article on original website
Moscow community stands together through local tragedy
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow community is still in shock from the murder of four students over a week ago. Many long-time residents say they fell in love with Moscow for its safety and sense of community. And despite everything that’s happened, they’re still taking it day by day.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
A message from University of Idaho president
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
New custom hearse to preserve memory of local woman who passed away over the weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Funeral Director Brian Wood is ecstatic about the new hearse at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. A Rosewood Classic Coach modeled after a 1932 Prinzing, which is designed to have the appearance of a Rolls Royce, arrived at the business Sunday after more than a year of waiting.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Fred Meyer employee who made a big difference to a customer
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Brandon who works at Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls. It said:. On...
What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Southeast Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend. Friday SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style). ...
Police dispel rumors about Idaho killings
Police on Wednesday dispelled rumors circulating about the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Miss Shoshone-Bannock is answering 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
News conference on University of Idaho homicide
MOSCOW — Authorities are holding a news conference on the University of Idaho homicide investigation. Watch the event in the video player above. EastIdahoNews.com will post an update when the news conference is over.
Campus news: ISU studies unknown 2 billion years of Earth’s geology, enrollment drops at BYUI
POCATELLO (Idaho Ed News) — There is a 2-billion-year hole in what geologists know about planet Earth. Two Idaho State University geosciences professors and their students are part of a research team seeking to fill in that knowledge gap. They will be studying rocks that sit beneath the Great...
Pocatello Police Department retires two K-9s, promotes several officers
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department retired two of its police K-9s and also promoted several officers to higher ranks on Nov. 17. The event was held at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7 Seventh Ave. and was led by Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. The two dogs that were retired are Nero and Jaco. Sergeant Matt Shutes, Nero’s handler and supervisor of theK-9 Team, said both of these dogs...
‘The Forgotten Carols’ returning to eastern Idaho this weekend with new actor in lead role
IDAHO FALLS – For over three decades, audiences in eastern Idaho have enjoyed kicking off their Christmas season with the live stage production “The Forgotten Carols.”. The show is returning for its 31st year at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts this weekend, with several major changes to the cast.
Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered
On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
Biz Buzz: Rexburg hair salon specializes in curly hair
REXBURG – Getting a haircut can be a challenging task for someone with curly hair. Just ask Kylie Howard, who was born with curly hair. The 32-year-old Parker woman owns Collective Curl Salon & Suites at 556 Trejo in Rexburg. The business opened in June 2021 and specializes in helping customers with curly hair look their best.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game and University of Idaho Fisheries Students Team up to Study Hells Canyon’s White Sturgeon
LEWISTON – Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the University of Idaho have a long history of cooperation. This is especially true in the Clearwater Region, where the university resides. Idaho Department of Fish and Game provides the students ample opportunity to participate in fieldwork which helps them...
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
Lane reduction on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls due to construction
IDAHO FALLS — On Sunday, Nov., 27, Sunnyside Road will be reduced down to one eastbound lane of traffic near its intersection with Channing Way to the north and Crestwood Lane to the south. The lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., barring unforeseen conditions. Motorists...
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students’ murders
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department said Monday that a dog found skinned head-to-tail on Oct. 21 is unrelated to the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students three weeks later. Pamela Colbert’s neighbors found her lost dog, a 12-year-old mini Australian shepherd, completely skinned just down...
Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun
POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies. Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable...
Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
