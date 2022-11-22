Read full article on original website
Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
WHEC TV-10
20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
Vulgar graffiti containing slurs, swastika in Perinton, police search for suspects
Deputies said they saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
13 WHAM
RPD: Man shot on Ripley Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Ripley Street for the report of gunshots heard and a man show around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a man in his 40's, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by AMR,...
WHEC TV-10
House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
wxxinews.org
Investigation into arson and racial slurs spray-painted in Perinton
Monroe County deputies are investigating arson as well as graffiti involving racial slurs in the town of Perinton. Deputies say just after 2:00 a.m. on Friday, they responded to Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex with spray paint. Authorities say both suspects ran and a deputy saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
Woman killed in 3-car crash in Rochester
RPD is searching for the drivers of two of the vehicles involved.
WHEC TV-10
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
WHEC TV-10
Four people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash Saturday
PENFIELD, N.Y. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a serious crash that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday in Penfield that sent five people to the hospital. Empire Boulevard near the bay was closed during the initial investigation and cleanup. Crews were still on the scene as of 1...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Rochester resident on weapons charges.
On November 25, 2022, at approximately 6:55 p.m., the State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on North Street in the city of Rochester. The operator, later identified as, Khyree M. Baker, age 21, of Rochester, failed to comply and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, troopers observed a handgun get discarded from the vehicle. That handgun, a loaded .38 special revolver, was recovered by troopers.
Male arrested after police chase, crash into police car
The vehicle crashed into a parked, unoccupied RPD car and came to a rest.
WHEC TV-10
Man found dead in northeast Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
State Police investigate fatal ATV accident in Victor
VICTOR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police responded to a fatal ATV accident on November 24, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the town of Victor. New York State Troopers learned that a 64-year-old man from Eagle Bay was hunting and driving an ATV near a relative’s residence on Thanksgiving and failed to return. After multiple attempts […]
WHEC TV-10
Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of The Alphabet Murders That Targeted Girls With Double Initials
In the early 1970s, the Alphabet Murderer stalked Rochester, New York, killing girls who had the same first and last initial – and these horrific crimes remain unsolved to this day. On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 1971, a young girl ran down the side of a highway in...
informnny.com
Man arrested in FBI raid after allegedly threatening Islamic Center of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested during a Tuesday night FBI raid, after he allegedly left a threatening voicemail with the Islamic Center of Rochester. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on Monday, a board member received a graphic voicemail from an individual threatening to bring guns and shoot people in the office.
Comments / 7