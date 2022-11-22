ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

Ohio State wins 41st annual Blood Battle competition against rival school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University participated in what was the 41st annual "Blood Battle" competition against the University of Michigan. Ahead of The Game each year, rival schools Ohio State and Michigan compete to donate blood for local patients. This year, the Buckeyes brought home the win with 1,630 pints of blood collected.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Businesses, fans prepare for 'The Game'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The countdown is on for one of the biggest rivalries in college football. On Saturday at noon, the Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Michigan Wolverines. The game returns to Columbus for the first time in four years. On Friday, fans spent the afternoon buying...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Buckeye football players, Columbus police support those in need this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With just days away from Thanksgiving and food prices through the roof, community members throughout the city are showing up for those in need. The Columbus Division of Police has partnered with Byers Auto Group, Giant Eagle, Columbus Police Foundation, Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corporation and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse for this year's turkey giveaway.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man found dead in northeast Columbus creek

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in a creek in northeast Columbus on Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police said they received a call around 12:40 p.m. First responders found the man in a creek off of Alum Creek near James O Casto Park on Old Dublin Granville Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman killed in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville. Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda,...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 dead after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man found dead in west Columbus pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in a pond near the Camp Chase Trail Wednesday morning, Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter confirmed. Columbus fire officials were called to 275 South Wilson Rd., near Wilson Road Park, around 10:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found the man dead in the water.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Families reunite at Columbus airport ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Glenn Columbus International Airport wasn’t particular busy Wednesday with Thanksgiving travelers but those who were there were busy handing out hugs. “I'm picking up my daughter, she's 25 she's been living in Brooklyn,” said Joseph Wisne of Powell. His daughter Dee got a...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Sheriff: Hoax active shooter called into Licking County gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a gas station in Licking County after a hoax call, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said employees at the Pilot Travel Center on Lancaster Road, just off Interstate 70, told them they heard an "active shooter" call on their radio frequency.
COLUMBUS, OH
