Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State wins 41st annual Blood Battle competition against rival school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University participated in what was the 41st annual "Blood Battle" competition against the University of Michigan. Ahead of The Game each year, rival schools Ohio State and Michigan compete to donate blood for local patients. This year, the Buckeyes brought home the win with 1,630 pints of blood collected.
Businesses, fans prepare for 'The Game'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The countdown is on for one of the biggest rivalries in college football. On Saturday at noon, the Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Michigan Wolverines. The game returns to Columbus for the first time in four years. On Friday, fans spent the afternoon buying...
Thanksgiving and rivalry week is a winning combo for Columbus area businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rivalry week means big business for local shops, especially where you can get baked goods with Buckeye pride. It's also busier than ever for these business owners, leading up to Thanksgiving. At Buckeye Donuts it's the busiest week of the year. “100% one of the busier...
Babies born at Wexner Medical Center get 'Beat Xichigan' blankets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all of the traditions that come with "Beat Xichigan" week, only one can claim to be the cutest. Babies born this week at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will be wrapped in special "Beat Xichigan!" swaddles (with permission from the parents, of course).
Buckeye football players, Columbus police support those in need this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With just days away from Thanksgiving and food prices through the roof, community members throughout the city are showing up for those in need. The Columbus Division of Police has partnered with Byers Auto Group, Giant Eagle, Columbus Police Foundation, Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corporation and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse for this year's turkey giveaway.
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
Police: Man found dead in northeast Columbus creek
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in a creek in northeast Columbus on Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police said they received a call around 12:40 p.m. First responders found the man in a creek off of Alum Creek near James O Casto Park on Old Dublin Granville Road.
An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
Ohio State police, student government give out 200 car locks to prevent vehicle theft on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Instead of being the victim, students at The Ohio State University are working with OSU’s Police Department on prevention this weekend with their Steering Wheel Lock Program, giving 200 steering wheel locks to the most vulnerable students. “On the student side, for many of us,...
Woman 8-months pregnant dies in Madison County crash, newborn baby critically injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead and a baby is in critical condition following a crash in Madison County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast and Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast.
Woman killed in Pickaway County crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville. Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda,...
Columbus' 2022 Turkey Trot begins; thousands expected to participate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of runners participated in the Chase Columbus Turkey Trot on Thursday. The race, put together by Ultrafit-USA, has been a recurring event since 1986 and helps get families and friends together before they sit down at the dinner table for Thanksgiving. This year, organizers say...
1 dead after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
Columbus police searching for suspect who fired shots at off-duty officer on I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are still searching for a suspect who shot at an off-duty officer Friday morning while he was merging onto I-71, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police confirm that an unknown suspect fired three shots at the officer while he was merging onto I-71...
Police: Man found dead in west Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in a pond near the Camp Chase Trail Wednesday morning, Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter confirmed. Columbus fire officials were called to 275 South Wilson Rd., near Wilson Road Park, around 10:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found the man dead in the water.
Families reunite at Columbus airport ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Glenn Columbus International Airport wasn’t particular busy Wednesday with Thanksgiving travelers but those who were there were busy handing out hugs. “I'm picking up my daughter, she's 25 she's been living in Brooklyn,” said Joseph Wisne of Powell. His daughter Dee got a...
Governor DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of veteran firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags in Cuyahoga County and state buildings in Columbus be lowered in honor of the life and service of the veteran Cleveland firefighter who was killed Saturday night. Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who...
18-year-old arrested in shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at Franklin Park last month. Roshawn S. Adkins Jr., 18, was arrested on North Hampton Road around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, according to jail records with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Adkins was...
Sheriff: Hoax active shooter called into Licking County gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a gas station in Licking County after a hoax call, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said employees at the Pilot Travel Center on Lancaster Road, just off Interstate 70, told them they heard an "active shooter" call on their radio frequency.
10TV
Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0