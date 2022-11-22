ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Shops in Louisville, southern Indiana gearing up for Small Business Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shops across Louisville and southern Indiana are encouraging shoppers to keep it local this holiday season. Saturday, Nov. 26, is "Small Business Saturday," which focuses on shopping local businesses for the holiday season the day after Black Friday. Paristown Pointe in downtown Louisville will be open...
Crews battle fire with heavy smoke near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire crews are still working to control a fire with heavy smoke that could be seen billowing across downtown Louisville Friday evening. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department, said the fire was reported at 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street, on the corner of South 13th Street. That's in the Park Hill neighborhood.
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
Winter Woods Spectacular underway at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park. The holiday light event kicked off Friday. Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. This year, it's a walk-through...
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
Veterans Club holds Thanksgiving Day luncheon for Louisville vets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's many Thanksgiving Day gatherings focused on serving meals to those who've served our country. The Veterans Club held its annual Thanksgiving luncheon for veterans and first responders this afternoon. Organizers say more than 100 people stopped by throughout the day for a free...
