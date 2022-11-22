Read full article on original website
Shops in Louisville, southern Indiana gearing up for Small Business Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shops across Louisville and southern Indiana are encouraging shoppers to keep it local this holiday season. Saturday, Nov. 26, is "Small Business Saturday," which focuses on shopping local businesses for the holiday season the day after Black Friday. Paristown Pointe in downtown Louisville will be open...
Crews battle fire with heavy smoke near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire crews are still working to control a fire with heavy smoke that could be seen billowing across downtown Louisville Friday evening. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department, said the fire was reported at 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street, on the corner of South 13th Street. That's in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Owners of popular disc golf course in Louisville working to reopen, gain support ahead of public hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular disc golf course in Louisville is trying to reopen after it was shut down by the city. More than a year after being ordered to shut down, Arrowhead Disc Golf Course supporters will have the chance to tell the city why it should reopen.
1 man dead after crash on Dixie Highway, near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died Thursday afternoon after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. That's near Bruner Lane.
BEHIND THE SCENES | A look at construction progress at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is in the middle of a nearly $400 million renovation, and WDRB News got a look inside at the progress that has happened over the last six months. Visitors poured into Churchill Downs on Wednesday ahead of the track's annual Thanksgiving Dinner and race....
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
Winter Woods Spectacular underway at Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park. The holiday light event kicked off Friday. Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. This year, it's a walk-through...
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
Mayor Fischer joins Robby Valentine to announce winter break options for Louisville youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer was on hand with former UofL basketball star Robbie Valentine and local organizations to announce a variety of programs for young people when classes end of the winter break. JCPS observes winter break December 19 - January 3. "Parents who are looking for...
Southern Indiana restaurant partners with ministries to serve Thanksgiving meals to homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant expanded its Thanksgiving meal giveaway program this year. Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen in Jeffersonville provided more than 300 meals this year. The restaurant started the holiday tradition in 2020. This year, it donated meals to Jesus Cares at Exit 0 and Catalyst...
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
Jeffersonville Christmas tree lot sees increased demand on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even while their Thanksgiving turkeys were still in their ovens, some southern Indiana families were already getting ready for Christmas. For Bonnie Miller, it's a family tradition. "After Thanksgiving, we were coming, hunting for trees," she said. This Thanksgiving Day was just like all the others....
Louisville nonprofit's new 'Doula Dash' ride-sharing program gets $10,000 grant from city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Moms-to-be in Louisville in need of a ride now have a resource to get where they need to go. Doula Dash is a new program being offered through Granny's Birth Initiative, a nonprofit that provides resources such as a maternity pantry, a milk bank and more.
Louisville celebrates 70 years of tradition with Shawnee Park's Thanksgiving Day Juice Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's West End celebrated 70 years of tradition on Thanksgiving Day with the annual Juice Bowl in Shawnee Park. "Fun, family, reunions and what else?" said organizer Waddell Elliott. "Community," added organizer Robert Martin. "Community, right," Elliott replied. "That's what it's gonna be." It originally started...
Woman in critical condition after shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says at 11:30 a.m. officers were sent to South 32nd Street near West Broadway on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
LMPD arrests man in connection with shooting death of man in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man in the city's Russell neighborhood last month. Torrey Cross was arrested Friday afternoon on "a warrant charging him with murder," LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. The shooting happened on Oct....
18-year-old Louisville man dies after single-vehicle crash on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole late Tuesday night. An LMPD spokesperson said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway and Barrett Avenue. That's near Calvary Cemetery in the Tyler Park neighborhood. Merril D. Kragel, 18, died at the...
Veterans Club holds Thanksgiving Day luncheon for Louisville vets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's many Thanksgiving Day gatherings focused on serving meals to those who've served our country. The Veterans Club held its annual Thanksgiving luncheon for veterans and first responders this afternoon. Organizers say more than 100 people stopped by throughout the day for a free...
