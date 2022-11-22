If Black Friday is any indication, retailers are going to have to fight hard for every sale they make this holiday season. Consumers were out shopping en masse, but inflationary pressures meant deal-hunting was back in a big way. Even a storewide discount of 30 to 60 percent off didn’t guarantee that cashiers would be ringing up sales. Given traffic patterns and conversion rates, early projections are that Black Friday this year was shaping up as neither a boom nor a bust. Retail consultant Gabriella Santaniello of A Line Partners said she and her team were out early taking note of foot...

