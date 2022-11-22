Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neeley focuses on rebranding Flint in second term as mayor
FLINT, MI -- Can some recent good news, institutional building blocks and the enthusiasm of a newly re-elected mayor change what others think about a city with historically high crime, bad water and disinvestment?. Buckle up, Flint. We’re about to find out. Fresh off winning a second term in...
Details on City of Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
At the November 21 City Council meeting, Yolanda M. Bland, Director of the Office of Management and Budget/Community Services, provided an update on the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program. The City would like to share this information with residents who may qualify for assistance through the program. Saginaw City Council approved...
Frankenmuth Planning Commission Seeks Student
The City of Frankenmuth is looking for a student to serve as part of the City Council and Planning Commission. The recently added position is non-voting, and is designed to give young people an avenue to get young people involved in community decision making. The city is looking for a high-school student from Frankenmuth to serve on the board. They say that while any high schooler can apply, the Commission has a preference for a sophomore who can serve 2 one-year terms. More information is available by emailing [email protected].
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement
FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
End of Saginaw’s water moratorium shutoff slashed unpaid bills total by $700K
SAGINAW, MI — When a water utility shutoff moratorium ended in July, Saginaw City Hall staff estimated there was $1.7 million total in unpaid bills from city residents. Since then, the unpaid tally dropped to about $960,000, said Lori Brown, the city’s finance director. She said many of...
Flint City Hall, trash collection schedules changing for Thanksgiving holiday
FLINT, MI -- Some schedules for city services are changing in Flint this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the city, but residents may continue to use the red drop box in front of City Hall for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence.
Who needs a new furnace? $3.8M Saginaw home rehabilitation program heats up
SAGINAW, MI — Next month, lower-income Saginaw residents can apply to replace or add furnaces to their homes using $3.8 million of Saginaw’s $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The benefit represents the first part of a three-phase program aimed at supporting owner-occupied housing rehabilitation...
Ananich moving from Michigan Senate to lead Greater Flint Health Coalition
FLINT, MI -- Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich is joining the Greater Flint Health Coalition as its new chief executive officer. Ananich, who was prohibited from seeking re-election to the state Senate because of term limits, will oversee day-to-day operations at the GFHC starting in January, the organization announced in a news release on Monday, Nov. 21.
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2
SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
Decorate Your Home for the Holidays in Bay City Holiday Lighting Contest
The city of Bay City is holding its annual Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest. City residents and businesses in the holiday spirit are encouraged to decorate their yards, porches and other outdoor areas with festive lighting. City commissioners will choose one residential and one business winner from their ward, with the mayor choosing a grand prize winner in each category the weekend of December 16. Displays will need to be up by December 13 for eligibility. All winners will be announced at the December 19 commission meeting. Contact your ward’s commissioner to submit your address or one you recommend for consideration.
Gladwin, Saginaw County Boards of Commission Friendly HS Football Wager
Two local high scool football teams will be competing against each in a state final match up on Saturday, and local elected officials have a friendly wager on the match. The Frankenmuth Eagles will face the Gladwin Flying G’s at Ford Field in Detroit at 4:30 p.m. for the Division 5 State Finals. Both teams are 13-0. The Boards of Commissioners of both counties have agreed to provide a gift basket filled with items representative of each county to the winning county’s board.
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings
Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
Covenant HealthCare seeks to hire 182 nurses, with some positions paying $33 or more per hour
SAGINAW, MI — Covenant HealthCare is recruiting registered nurses to fill nearly 200 positions, with some paying $33 or more per hour. The Saginaw-based health care system is hosting a nursing career fair and networking and training event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5400 Mackinaw Road, in the lower-level conference room.
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
Scam calls promising utility ‘refunds’ making rounds in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Police are warning Bay City residents of phone scams. Bay City issued a notice on Monday, Nov. 21 stating that Bay City utility customers are receiving scam calls. The calls falsely state that the potential victim has a refund due and to press ‘1′ for more information, according to the city.
After greatest win in team history, Gladwin has more daunting tasks to tackle
GLADWIN, MI – They just might be talking about that victory forever in Gladwin. But they’re trying to forget about it this week.
Saginaw Healthy Living Expo targets 50-and-older demographic for December event
SAGINAW, MI — Planners said they hope individuals 50 and older will participate in the Healthy Living Expo scheduled next month at the YMCA of Saginaw. Free and open to the public, the event will provide prizes, giveaways, guest speakers and free access to exercise classes, planners said. The...
