Spring, TX

KHOU

Dozens of firefighters battle duplex fire in Montrose

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a large fire at a duplex in the Montrose area. The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Colquitt St., which is between Richmond Ave. and West Alabama St. Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle...
HOUSTON, TX
Child shot in Richmond, Fort Bend County authorities say

RICHMOND, Texas — A 3-year-old was shot Wednesday in the Richmond area, according to officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital after the shooting. Their condition is unknown. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else...
RICHMOND, TX
HCSO: 79-year-old man badly beaten with hammer; female suspect on the run

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a young woman charged in the brutal beating of an elderly man. The 79-year-old victim was beaten with a hammer on Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Cypress. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and treated for bleeding and swelling of the brain.
CYPRESS, TX
HPD: Man shot in suspected road rage shooting in Houston's southside

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach in a suspected road rage shooting in Houston's southside Tuesday night, police said. The Houston Police Department said officers are investigating the shooting on Foster Street, which is off Cullen Boulevard between Old Spanish Trail and South Loop East. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:57 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
