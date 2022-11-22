Read full article on original website
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Man opens fire on estranged wife in deadly Spring Branch shooting, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman who burst into a Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving and shot four people, leaving two dead. It happened on Baggett Lane, which is just south of the intersection of Long Point and Wirt roads. A man and woman were killed...
Man, woman killed in shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting Thursday at a northeast Harris County apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just after 6 p.m. He said it happened at apartments on Uvalde Road just inside Beltway 8...
Silver Alert update: 79-year-old man reported missing in Montgomery has been found, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a man reported missing from Montgomery has been found. No other details were given. The 79-year-old man was last seen in his truck Thursday around 12:30 p.m. He had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to MCSO, so they...
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
HPD: Man barricaded inside home after firing weapon in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A man has barricaded himself inside a home in southwest Houston after police said he fired a weapon. The Houston Police Department tweeted about this scene shortly before 3 p.m. and said SWAT was headed to the home on Knotty Oaks Trail near Regg Drive. The barricaded...
Dozens of firefighters battle duplex fire in Montrose
HOUSTON — Houston firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a large fire at a duplex in the Montrose area. The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Colquitt St., which is between Richmond Ave. and West Alabama St. Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle...
KHOU
Check live radar as showers and storms move into the Houston area
It's shaping up to be another stormy afternoon across the Houston area, with a threat for flooding. This is live KHOU 11 radar.
Teen cousins gathering with relatives for Thanksgiving shot to death in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two teens who were about to celebrate Thanksgiving with family members were found shot to death Thursday in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The victims were 18 and 17 and were cousins, HPD Detective C. Flora said. They were gunned down just after midnight...
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
KHOU
2 killed in shooting at west Houston apartment complex
Family members told police they were outside in the courtyard when they heard the shots. They said they went in to check it out and found the men had been shot.
Sheriff: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Friday in what the Harris County deputies are calling a possible domestic violence incident. This happened at an apartment complex on Point Park Drive, which is just west of Highway 6 in northwest Houston. Deputies said the 28-year-old suspect...
Child shot in Richmond, Fort Bend County authorities say
RICHMOND, Texas — A 3-year-old was shot Wednesday in the Richmond area, according to officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital after the shooting. Their condition is unknown. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else...
KHOU
Street flooding in Deer Park area
Storm Chaser Pastor Jaime Garcia spotted this trouble spot in Deer Park. It's going to be messy on and off throughout the day all over the area, so be careful!
All lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston reopen after big rig hits overpass
HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston have reopened following a big rig crash, according to TxDOT. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. when the big rig hit part of the overpass on the Gulf Freeway near Memorial. All main lanes were shut down...
HCSO: 79-year-old man badly beaten with hammer; female suspect on the run
HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a young woman charged in the brutal beating of an elderly man. The 79-year-old victim was beaten with a hammer on Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Cypress. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and treated for bleeding and swelling of the brain.
Best ways to keep your pipes and drains clear during the holidays
HOUSTON — Thanksgiving dinner is filling and it can also be stressful on your drain and sinks. Houston Public Works said sewage overflow from cooking greases and other items going down the drain is a problem they see each holiday season. The week after Thanksgiving is usually a busy...
Don't fall for it! Rosenberg police warn of common panhandler scam
ROSENBERG, Texas — If you've driven anywhere in and around Houston, you've seen them. They're at intersections across the city. Now, Rosenberg police are warning you not to fall for the scam. On Wednesday, police said they saw three people collecting money on Reading Road near I-69. They claimed...
Small plane crashes in northwest Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured Sunday in a small plane crash in the Cypress area. The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on Fritsche Cemetary Road near the intersection of Telge and Grant roads in northwest Harris County. Officials said a man and a woman...
HPD: Man shot in suspected road rage shooting in Houston's southside
HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach in a suspected road rage shooting in Houston's southside Tuesday night, police said. The Houston Police Department said officers are investigating the shooting on Foster Street, which is off Cullen Boulevard between Old Spanish Trail and South Loop East. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:57 p.m.
