Washington State

'Most dangerous person in the world': Pompeo bashes head of teachers union

By Brady Knox
 3 days ago

F ormer Secretary of State Mike Pompeo bashed the head of the American Federation of Teachers union, describing her as the "most dangerous person in the world."

The likely 2024 presidential hopeful gave a brief list of principles that could serve as the basis for the GOP ticket in two years before shifting his focus to education.

"I tell the story often — I get asked, 'Who’s the most dangerous person in the world? Is it Chairman Kim, is it Xi Jinping?' The most dangerous person in the world is Randi Weingarten," he said in an interview with Semafor , referring to the head of the AFT.

US TEACHERS UNION HONCHO RIPPED FOR VISITING UKRAINE TO 'ASSESS THE SITUATION'

"It’s not a close call. If you ask, 'Who’s the most likely to take this republic down?' It would be the teachers unions, and the filth that they’re teaching our kids, and the fact that they don’t know math and reading or writing," he added.

He argued some classroom material, such as critical race theory, which holds that U.S. institutions are inherently racist, was endangering the foundation of the country.

"If our kids don’t grow up understanding America is an exceptional nation, we’re done. If they think it’s an oppressor class and an oppressed class, if they think the 1619 Project and we were founded on a racist idea — if those are the things people entered the seventh grade [have] deeply embedded in their understanding of America, it’s difficult to understand how Xi Jinping’s claim that America is in decline won’t prove true," he said.

Weingarten, the head of the AFT since 2008, has been a key proponent of several reforms in schools, including the implementation of some curricula conservative critics would call CRT.

FLORIDA STATE
Washington, DC
