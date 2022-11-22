Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
atozsports.com
Bengals: Joe Burrow’s comment makes teammates look like straight-up ballers
The Cincinnati Bengals have made progress keeping Joe Burrow’s jersey clean and the franchise quarterback knows it. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers sacked him twice on Sunday with T.J. Watt recording three pressures, it was a clean performance by the Bengals’ offensive line considering Burrow had 42 dropbacks. “Man,...
atozsports.com
The Titans must expose one major Bengals weakness
The Tennessee Titans (7-3) have a sizable advantage over the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in a rematch from last year’s AFC Divisional Round. The Titans are playing host to the visiting Bengals this Sunday, aiming to exact revenge from last postseason. Though both teams have undergone change since their last meeting, one similarity remains on Cincinnati’s side – an inept offensive line.
Fox 19
Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
atozsports.com
How Bengals QB Joe Burrow gave everyone an all-time classic ‘Joe Burrow moment’ this week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is only 25 years old, but he’s already had a lifetime of iconic moments. From the photo of him smoking a cigar after LSU’s win against Clemson in the National Championship game in early 2020 to his “you can’t zero me” mic’d up quote against the Baltimore Ravens last season, there’s no shortage of great Burrow moments.
247Sports
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
atozsports.com
Bengals are giving key Titans player the proper respect ahead of huge AFC showdown
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans this weekend, it will be a bit of a revenge game for the Titans. Specifically, it will be a revenge game for Titans running back Derrick Henry. When Cincinnati beat Tennessee in the playoffs last season, it was Henry’s first game...
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
Joe Burrow is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. It's the third time he's won the honor this season. Fans were able to vote for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback following his nomination on Monday. Online voting closed today at 3 p.m. As the award winner, FedEx will donate...
Comments / 0