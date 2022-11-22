ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

The Titans must expose one major Bengals weakness

The Tennessee Titans (7-3) have a sizable advantage over the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in a rematch from last year’s AFC Divisional Round. The Titans are playing host to the visiting Bengals this Sunday, aiming to exact revenge from last postseason. Though both teams have undergone change since their last meeting, one similarity remains on Cincinnati’s side – an inept offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

How Bengals QB Joe Burrow gave everyone an all-time classic ‘Joe Burrow moment’ this week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is only 25 years old, but he’s already had a lifetime of iconic moments. From the photo of him smoking a cigar after LSU’s win against Clemson in the National Championship game in early 2020 to his “you can’t zero me” mic’d up quote against the Baltimore Ravens last season, there’s no shortage of great Burrow moments.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY

