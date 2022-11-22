ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis gas station targeted by smash-and-grab burglar for 2nd time in 2 months

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – A south Minneapolis gas station was targeted yet again by a smash-and-grab thief.

Surveillance video from Sunday morning shows the criminal busting a hole through the front door of the Lyn Refuel Station, located off West 36th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.

Minneapolis Police

The thief made off with about $1,200 worth of tobacco products.

Back in September , someone crashed their car into the store and grabbed whatever they could. No word of any arrests in either case.

Dave Schiebel
3d ago

He will continue to victimize you until you stop him. The police do have enough police to protect you. Nobody has the right to steal, threaten,, or assault you.Use whatever legal means of self defemce to stop him from threatening or assaulting you. You have the right to use force to effect a citizen arrest if necessary. You need to stand up to criminals and fuse to be victimize.

Terrence Gordon
3d ago

This is now a sign of the times and these types of robberies are a cultural thing now.

Ray Bradbury
3d ago

they should put those exploding things like they do in cartoons inside the cigarettes

