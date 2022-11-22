ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Ref in USMNT-Wales May Have Missed Out-of-Bounds Call Before Bale’s PK

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFLbq_0jJQTEUM00

The U.S. opened group play Monday with a draw against Wales.

The United States men’s national team opened the 2022 World Cup in frustrating fashion Monday after kicking off group play with a 1–1 draw against Wales in Qatar.

After the U.S. took an early lead on a Tim Weah goal 36 minutes in , Wales eventually evened the score with a Gareth Bale penalty kick in the 82nd minute after defender Walker Zimmerman fouled the Welsh star on a hard tackle. The pivotal moment ultimately proved to be one of the day’s biggest plays, but according to USMNT defender Antonee Robinson, a missed call on the sequence prior to the penalty could’ve led to a much different result.

The play in question came around the 79:30 mark, when Robinson and Wales defender Brennan Johnson jockeyed for the ball near the end line. After narrowly keeping the ball in play, Johnson attempted to do so again as the ball rolled toward the sideline, prompting Robinson to throw his arm up to signal out of bounds.

The linesman standing in front of the players elected not to make the call and allow play to continue, setting up the eventual equalizer. After the draw, Robinson, who was also seen talking to the linesman following the PK, blasted the officials for the potentially missed call and lamented over the impact he felt it had on the outcome.

“Unless the replay shows differently, it was blatantly out of play,” Robinson said, via The Athletic ’s Sam Stejskal . “So it’s really disappointing. I kept saying to the linesman, you’ve like cost us the game, basically. It should be a win. And then there’s nothing they can do, it’s a new phase of play, VAR can’t do anything at that point. So it’s disappointing. I think the officiating was terrible, to be honest, for the whole game. Hopefully that improves.”

Robinson’s strong remarks were later echoed by USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, who said after the match that he saw the same thing.

“I mean, I’m on the sideline, looking down the sideline, and I’m sure the ball went out of bounds. I’m positive,” Berhalter said, per Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports . “By a good margin, also. I was really surprised it wasn’t called. But it is what it is.”

Although Robinson and Berhalter clearly believe an egregious error was made by the officials, Monday’s finish will still go down in the history books as a disappointing start for the U.S. men as the squad looks to win its first World Cup.

The USMNT will next take the pitch Friday against England, who earned a dominant 6-2 win over Iran to begin group play action.

More World Cup Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to...
The Independent

Wales vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after late Gareth Bale penalty

Gareth Bale proved Wales’ saviour as their first match at a World Cup for 64 years ended in a 1-1 draw against USA on Monday.Timothy Weah put the Americans ahead with a clinical strike in the 36th minute of a first half that they dominated from start to finish. Wales seemed to have no answers until the half-time introduction of striker Kieffer Moore, who came on in place of Dan James. But time was fast running out for Wales to salvage anything from the Group B tie, until Bale equalised from the penalty spot eight minutes from the end...
CBS Sports

Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win

Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
BBC

World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife

An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
Daily Mail

Revealed: FIFA 'sent six officials to England team headquarters on day of Iran match and threatened drastic sanctions if players wore OneLove armband'

FIFA allegedly sent six officials to the England football team's headquarters on the day of their Qatar World Cup match against Iran and threatened them with drastic sanctions if players wore their 'OneLove' anti-discrimination armbands. England's football team had been planning to wear the LGBTQ+ armband along with other European...
FOX Sports

Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT

Al RAYYAN, Qatar — Iran substitutes Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian broke Wales' hearts with thrilling stoppage-time goals in a dramatic 2-0 victory Friday that will have a major impact on the United States' hopes of advancing from Group B. While a draw likely would have been the best...
The Independent

Gareth Bale: Wales appearance record ‘amazing’ but beating Iran more important

Gareth Bale wants to make becoming the most capped men’s player in Welsh football history “even more special” by leading Wales to World Cup victory over Iran.Bale is set to overtake Chris Gunter, who will be among the substitutes for Friday’s encounter, and win his 110th cap at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.Wales have been boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Joe Allen, out since mid-September with a hamstring injury, as they enter must-win territory following Monday’s 1-1 draw with the United States.Bale, who made his Wales debut in 2006 and is his country’s record scorer...
The Independent

England vs USA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Final score, result, reaction as sub-par England endure goalless draw

A youthful USA side outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle as the sluggish Three Lions had to settle for a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium.England, unchanged from Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran, could have sealed their place in the knockout phase with a win but were careless in possession and struggled to dominate the Americans, who steadily grew in confidence.Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic’s powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from United States.The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of half-time when U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Mason Mount, while captain Harry Kane endured a frustrating evening up front that ended with him heading wide in second-half injury time as Gareth Southgate’s side laboured to earn a share of the spoils.Relive all the action with our live blog below
The Independent

Gareth Bale urges ‘gutted’ Wales players to ‘pick ourselves up’ ahead of decisive England match

Wales football captain Gareth Bale says his side are devastated after a late defeat to Iran at the World Cup 2022 on Friday - but have to quickly get ready to go again.The Dragons conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 2-0 to their Asian opponents, leaving them bottom of Group B with just one fixture left to play.That is against England next week and the Welsh will have to find a way to win if they are to reach the knock-out stage - and even that now relies on other results going their way.Speaking to BBC Sport at...
NPR

The Last Cup: The Kid's Dream

This week we're bringing you something special from our friends at NPR and Futuro Media: the first episode of the podcast, The Last Cup. From his earliest goals on the soccer fields of his hometown in Argentina to his arrival at Spain's Barça Football Club, host Jasmine Garsd follows the journey of a gifted kid who would go on to become one of the best soccer players ever. In Argentina, where the national sport is a fierce obsession, Lionel Messi was the one that got away.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USMNT beats England 0-0, still has it all to do against Iran

The U.S. men’s national team put in an outstanding performance against England, proving they can go toe-to-toe against one of the tournament favorites on the biggest stage. And yet, after a 0-0 draw, the U.S. faces a stark reality: They’ll be going home after the group stage if they don’t beat Iran on Tuesday. Gregg Berhalter’s men will be able to take plenty from their performance though, as they made an England side that looked unstoppable in its opener look pedestrian. After a shaky opening 10 minutes or so, which saw Walker Zimmerman save a sure goal with a crucial block on Harry...
FOX Sports

2022 World Cup: Social media reacts to scoreless USA-England draw

One of the biggest games in United States men's soccer history ended in a 0-0 draw as the USMNT battled England to a scoreless standstill in the World Cup group stage. USA fans were ready to cheer on the Stars And Stripes both in person in Qatar and from coast to coast back home. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions from this monumental match!
NBC Sports

FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener

Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match. FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants. The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador’s...
The Associated Press

World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Ronaldo and Neymar seek history

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players in soccer start World Cup competition Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both seek history in Qatar. Ronaldo is attempting to become the first male soccer player to score in five different World Cups when he leads Portugal against Ghana. Marta of Brazil has scored in five Women’s World Cups.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks World Cup record with 118th Portugal goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken yet another record with his first appearance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Portuguese star set the ball rolling in a remarkable match against Ghana, opening the scoring with a 65th-minute penalty. Andre Ayew equalised, but Joao Felix and Rafa Leao looked as if they had settled the match by the 80th minute.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

110K+
Followers
43K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy