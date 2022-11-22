Read full article on original website
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving dayEdy ZooNewnan, GA
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Newnan Times-Herald
Vikings drop two close ones
The difference between winning and losing can be razor-thin in Georgia high school basketball. The Northgate Vikings can certainly speak to that. They went on the road last week to open the 2022 season and lost both games by a combined total of three points. A basket here or a...
Henry County Daily Herald
Locust Grove's Connor Crisp, Bransen Powell join Georgia Bulldogs signing class
Locust Grove seniors Connor Crisp and Bransen Powell were part of the 16-player signing class announced Wednesday by Georgia Bulldogs baseball coach Scott Stricklin. Crisp, a right-handed pitcher, went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50 innings last season, in addition to hitting .377 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He was an all-region, all-county and all-state selection. He went 5-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 65 strikeouts, and hit .405 with three homers, 24 RBIs and 25 stolen bases as a sophomore.
Newnan Times-Herald
Clean Old-Fashioned Hate
It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech
The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will renew their annual rivalry against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate" this Saturday. Here is how to watch the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key on rivalry game with Georgia: 'Oh man, it means a lot'
Georgia Tech travels to Georgia on Saturday for the regular season finale for each program. It’s not expected to be a close game, as the top-ranked Bulldogs are currently 35.5-point favorites. But don’t tell that to Brent Key. Key was named the Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach after...
footballscoop.com
Ongoing interviews, top targets emerging in Georgia Tech coaching search
Like Nebraska, Georgia Tech made a coaching change inside the first month of the college football season. And similar to the Cornhuskers, Tech is winding near the end of its search. First, the Atlanta program had to find a new leader for its entire athletics department – which it did...
Georgia Going For History on Saturday
Georgia will look to do what no other football team in the school's history has ever done when they take on Georgia Tech this Saturday.
Newnan Times-Herald
Luther Leonard Moody, Jr.
Luther Leonard Moody, Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. He was born on March 20, 1944. He is the son of the late Luther Leonard Moody Sr. and the late Blanch Evelyn Tate Moody. Luther loved his family, and he always took care of others before himself....
Newnan Times-Herald
Kristopher Sanders
Mr. Kristopher Sanders of Newnan passed away November 13, 2022. He was born in Garland, Texas to David and Katrina Sanders. Kris attended South East Bulloch High School in Bulloch, GA where he graduated in 1998. After graduating he attended DeVry University and began working at Smith Pipeline, Inc. where...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan anglers to compete in Expanded Elite Series Field in 2023
After a record-breaking 2022 Elite Series season that awarded eight Century Belts, crowned four first-time champions and garnered over 18.5 million views on FOX and the FOX Sports channels, B.A.S.S. announced the new expanded field for the 2023 Elite Series. Next year, brothers Micah and Marc Frazier of Newnan will...
Newnan Times-Herald
Travis Alan Newman
Travis Alan Newman, age 71, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Newnan, GA. He was born on March 25, 1951, in Newnan, GA to the late Hugh and Winifred Shelnutt Newman. Along with his parents, Travis is preceded in death by his...
Newnan Times-Herald
Birth Announcements
Jason and Christina Anderson announce the birth of a son, Mason Hoytlane Anderson, born Oct. 16, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center. Anthony and Michelle Blair announce the birth of a son, Logan Lee Blair, born Nov. 8, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Nancy Flinn Sr., of Sharpsburg. Paternal grandparents are Todd Blair and Audrey Coursey of Newnan.
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 14 - Nov. 17
♦ Newton High School, 601 Crowell Road, Covington; Nov. 14; Routine; 100/A. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 24.
2 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and his daughter. The crash happened on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton around 11:30 a.m.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
College Park announces historic appointment of first Black woman as Chief of Police
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
