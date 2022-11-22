Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
jtv.tv
Friday, November 25, 2022
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Jacob Sinkoff, Emergency Services Physician, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Steve Sauter & Joe Shaughnessy, Vice Presidents, Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI). Jim Dolson, US Staffing. 9 AM and 11 AM. (Replay from November 23) Friday on...
WILX-TV
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
A Jackson volunteer group are brightening Jackson parks for the holidays
You can enjoy the lights at Austin Blair, Kiwanis, Elnora Moorman, Betsy Butterfield and Ganson Street Parks.
Lansing nonprofit continues tradition of giving out Thanksgiving meals
Organizers said that each year, they try to provide more meals than ever before.
jtv.tv
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Jacob Sinkoff, Emergency Services Physician, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Steve Sauter & Joe Shaughnessy, Vice Presidents, Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI). Jim Dolson, US Staffing.9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The...
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
WILX-TV
Jackson hosts 31st annual Christmas Parade
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People lined the streets of Downtown Jackson for its Christmas parade Friday. The parade featured floats, a hot air jubilee, live music and even an appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Edward Hatfield has been helping organize the event since the beginning. He said it started...
Jackson community rallies to save bookstore
The support the Oakleys have received is overwhelming, the couple said.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
List your "swear to never return again" places in Lansing?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
jtv.tv
Jackson Turkey Trot 11-24-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Turkey Trot 2022, ORS Running Series, Nov. 24, 2022, Ella Sharp Park. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Jackson Turkey Trot 2022, ORS Running Series, Nov. 24, 2022, Ella Sharp Park. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
wkar.org
Housing advocates criticize City of Lansing for Kringle Holiday Market
The city of Lansing is facing backlash from advocates for people experiencing homelessness after opening a holiday market at a park where unhoused people commonly gather. The Kringle Holiday Market opened in Reutter Park last week. The pop-up shopping area features several heated sheds for businesses to sell food and trinkets, as well as an ice rink.
Lansing Restaurants with the Best Soup
If the weather in Michigan has been any indication, it's time for soup and lots of it. Of course, soup season is not a "real" season in any sense of the term. It's more like a feeling or state of mind/being once the weather gets cold enough. You want something that's going to be warm and filling, and soup does the trick.
Retailers hope savings brings in Black Friday shoppers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The wait is almost over for people hungry for sales and hoping to get a jump on their wish lists. This Black Friday comes after a long year of high costs at grocery stores, yet experts are optimistic. The Thanksgiving plates might be clear but a few shoppers said they have […]
WKHM
City of Jackson Leaf Pickup Continuing
This fall season has been unique with nearly all of the leaves falling before the first round of leaf collection in the City of Jackson. The large leaf volume has caused crews to fall behind schedule. The City is advising residents to seek updates from the City website, CodeRED, leaf collection phone line (517-768-6088) and Facebook page to find out when leaf collection is coming to their neighborhood. The schedule for the first round of collection is no longer accurate.
‘Stuff a Cop Car’ aims to help feed Jackson County families
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Local police and charity organizations are teaming up to feed families in need this holiday season. The “Stuff a Cop Car” event will bring together the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Salvation Army, Polly’s Country Market and the Jackson County community in an effort to reduce the number of families going hungry during the upcoming holiday season, officials said.
Colorado shooting impacts Mid-Michigan LGBTQ+ group
The shooting that occurred at Club Q left five people dead and 25 others injured.
wemu.org
Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti experiencing higher holiday demand for food assistance
Officials at the Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti say they’re seeing an increase in families seeking assistance this year for Thanksgiving. The local nonprofit distributes food and provides other basic assistance to families in need across the community. In addition to their other services, the organization distributes turkeys and other groceries around Thanksgiving, so those in need can still enjoy a holiday meal.
Comments / 0