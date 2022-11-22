ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Sports Desk: NMSU release Q&A addressing weekend incident

By Van Tate
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University released a question and answer sheet Monday to shed more light on a deadly shooting involving one of their players over the weekend. NMSU forward Mike Peake was involved in a shooting on the UNM campus early Saturday morning.

Citing privacy laws, NMSU would not say whether Peake would face any discipline for his actions. When asked about the status of first-year Head Coach Greg Heiar, NMSU said he would remain in his job. The incident forced the postponement of a scheduled game between the Lobos and Aggies this past Saturday. There is still no word on whether the game will be made up or if the teams will play a scheduled Dec. 3 game in Las Cruces.

The Aggies will play in the Las Vegas Invitational next. Their first game is scheduled for Friday. The Lobos are also playing Friday, hosting Jacksonville State.

In other sports news, Lobo women’s basketball will welcome Western New Mexico to The Pit Tuesday. The Lobos are hoping to bounce back from an overtime loss to Arizona State Sunday.

WNMU is winless, but the Lobos will not take them lightly. “Every game is going to be approached the same way,” said UNM Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “Every game is going to be difficult. I mean, whatever. It’s Western New Mexico. I don’t care. After them, you look at the rest of that schedule and, you know, every one of those is going to be a two-possession game.” Game time is 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Valley Vikings won a dozen games last season. Third-year coach EZ Panas is hoping to raise the number of total wins this season. Valley will open the season Tuesday by hosting Albuquerque High.

Raton High School senior running back Cayden Walton put the finishing touches on the state single-season rushing yards record this past weekend. Walton admits the honor is bittersweet because his team lost by a point 21-20 to Ruidoso in the semifinals last Saturday.

Team USA men’s soccer found themselves back in the World Cup for the first time in eight years Monday. The U.S. scored first but had a costly penalty later that allowed Wales to tie the game at one. That is the way it stayed.

KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: UNM, NMSU speak on canceled games

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino spoke ahead of the Lobo class this weekend, and addressed the the canceled games against rival NMSU. “You know it’s just horrible,” Pitino said. “It’s horrible obviously for the people impacted, but also for the community and the state and the fan bases. I mean there’s […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

NMSU addresses fatal shooting for first time publicly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State University Officials leaving many questions unanswered at Wednesday’s press conference, as there is still a lot to learn about the fatal shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend involving 21-year-old basketball player Mike Peake. According to NMSU officials,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place.  The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Rio Grande Rivalry canceled

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday following Saturday’s events involving a shooting on the UNM campus. The NMSU basketball game scheduled for last Saturday was originally postponed, however the two schools have now agreed to cancel that game, as well as the one in Las […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State officials spoke at a virtual press conference regarding the Saturday shooting between Aggie basketball player Mike Peake and a University of New Mexico student. The student died following gun shots being fired from both parties. New details into the shooting that left a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU was ‘aware’ of previous incident regarding player involved in weekend shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU officials said today during a news conference that the university was aware of the altercation basketball player Michael Peake was involved in during the NMSU-UNM football game on Oct. 15. NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said Peake was disciplined at the time, but didn’t provide any details on the The post NMSU was ‘aware’ of previous incident regarding player involved in weekend shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured. A pair of University of New Mexico students face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection with the plan to lure the New Mexico State University player to campus while he was in town for a game. A criminal complaint filed by state police details what led up to the early Saturday shooting on the Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM talks campus security following deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are new questions surrounding campus security following the deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus over the weekend. “Our entire community is devastated by this occurrence,” said Cinnamon Blair, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for UNM. “This isn’t a common occurrence.” Police say the shooting stemmed from the UNM-NMSU […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico universities address concerns following weekend shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Court documents reveal more information about the shooting over the weekend that left a University of New Mexico student dead and a New Mexico State University basketball player wounded. Documents show Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and Eli – whose last name isn’t mentioned – are all UNM students. “I feel there are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico United celebrate Albuquerque Dukes anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic Albuquerque brand is back in the spotlight, thanks to a partnership with New Mexico United. On Wednesday, they launched their collaboration with the Albuquerque Dukes to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Duke’s logo. Jerseys, shirts, scarves, and hats are available featuring a mash-up between the two teams. Fans will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM president releases statement on weekend shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes is saying Monday night, as someone who works and lives on UNM campus, she understands that a safe campus is crucial to the university’s success. She remains committed to the safety and security of UNM while acknowledging the challenges they face as an open campus […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX Sports

Williams leads Texas A&M-CC against UTEP after 22-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-2) at UTEP Miners (4-1) BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the UTEP Miners after Ross Williams scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC's 98-67 victory against the Alcorn State Braves. The Miners are 4-0 on their home court. UTEP ranks sixth in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

