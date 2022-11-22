Read full article on original website
Shop small, local this Saturday in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — It's that time of year again to fuel up on leftover turkey sandwiches and head out to shop small and local for this year's Small Business Saturday. Whether it's the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or a little something for yourself, check out the list below for deals and events happening Nov. 26 across the Twin Cities metro.
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Twin Cities metro
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - People seeking to buy a home in the Minneapolis area need nearly 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford to buy a home, according to new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The analysis says the annual income required to...
biztimes.biz
Want takeout but don’t like containers? Here’s an answer
MINNEAPOLIS — Forever Ware’s pitch to Namaste Cafe was simple: Use our reusable containers for your customers and cut down on disposable containers going to landfills. So was the answer two years ago from Namaste owners Nadine Schaefer and Saujanya Shrestha. Sign us up. Schaefer said she has...
KIMT
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Black Friday shopping begins, as inflation concerns linger
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns across the country, including the Mall of America, where shoppers were lined up outside ahead of the mall's scheduled 7 a.m. opening. "We are trying to beat the rush, enjoy some of the deals, spend time...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word
The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
fox9.com
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
fox9.com
As Lake Street Kmart closes, community asked what should come next in its spot
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a fixture on west Lake Street in south Minneapolis for decades, but after closing its doors in 2020, the former Kmart site is now the focus of a major redevelopment project. The City of Minneapolis recently launched a survey seeking community input. A Nov....
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Northside ‘world-class’ multi-use center breaks ground
It’s promoted as a ‘beacon of hope’ for the community. A projected 14-month construction project has begun in North Minneapolis that officials say will bring jobs, youth recreation, child care and many other benefits to the community. Officials of V3 Sports, who purchased a former commercial site...
North St. Paul woman's grassroots project grows into an annual holiday helping hand
NORTH ST PAUL, Minnesota — In Rachel Thompson's front yard in North St Paul, a Christmas tree is already set up with ornaments and lights. But among the decorations, the tree is covered in paper tags holding holiday wishes. For example, a 7-year-old boy is hoping for a monster...
40 Years Ago, Thanksgiving Fire Destroyed Entire Downtown Mpls. Block
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Thanksgiving Day will mark 35 years since one of the most devastating fires in Minneapolis history.A fire started in the Donaldson building in downtown Minneapolis In 1982, and then spread to Northwestern Bank.By the time it was put out, it had destroyed an entire city block."It was incredible to see the volume of fire," said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel. "And that was something I'll never forget. To see all those floors of that building and how quickly it was spreading through that building."Freutel was a rookie firefighter in Minneapolis that night. Little did he know, he...
Health care workers and emergency responders on the job find their own way to celebrate Thanksgiving
SAVAGE, Minn. – Renee Rosenberg is on the road this Thanksgiving, but not on the way to a family gathering. She's one of dozens of other emergency responders on the clock this holiday in case you need help.It's not ideal, but they are making the most of it. Each EMS crew with Allina Health has a Thanksgiving meal to-go, and some brought their own apple pie and ice cream for a treat, she said."We're stuck with each other so we're making the most of it," joked Rosenberg, who is the operations supervisor for Allina Health EMS in the south metro....
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Church, community volunteers prepare Thanksgiving dinner baskets for those in need
This Thanksgiving 350 families will dine on turkey dinners with all the trimmings thanks to food boxes prepared with love on Friday, Nov. 18 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in North Minneapolis. This was the 13th year the church has raised funds for Thanksgiving food for those in need. Taking...
Uptown businesses announce changes, closings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — At Amore Uptown, there's no shortage of love. "I took my wife here, I didn't know it at the time but for her 20th birthday, when we first started dating," said Dan Pramann of Woodbury. The Uptown restaurant went on to become a birthday tradition for...
Nellie's State Capitol statue now a reality
ST PAUL, Minn. — Nellie Stone Johnson has been gone for 20 years now, but on Monday, the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda was filled to overflowing with people who came to honor the iconic Minneapolis labor organizer and civil rights leader. "The state of Minnesota today was so enhanced...
Nonprofits forge on with Thanksgiving meals despite inflation
MINNEAPOLIS — The sign of the times is hard to ignore, even in Kris Krekelberg's kitchen at the Aliveness Project. A nonprofit isn't immune to inflation, after all. "We're up about 50 percent what we usually spend on what I usually order," Krekelberg said. "Eggs are up, most of the meats are up, some of the vegetables, even being towards the end of summer when those are usually cheap, those were still up."
NEXT Weather: Eventual sun and average temperatures for Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLIS -- Aside from some morning fog and a small bit of snow up north, Thanksgiving looks largely quiet in Minnesota.Visibility will be quite low in central Minnesota in the morning hours, so if you're still traveling Thursday morning, take your time.That fog will eventually clear, and we'll have some sunshine this afternoon. A cold front will make its way through, dropping temperatures to right around average. The Twin Cities should see a high of 39. Friday will be a few degrees warmer, with highs in the mid-40s, and the metro should hit 50 on Saturday.Things cool down after that, and early next week we could see more flurries or snow showers.
mprnews.org
Hundreds of Minneapolis mourners come together to remember Colorado's Club Q shooting victims
Hundreds of people marked the mass shooting in Colorado Springs with a vigil Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis, and heard speakers both offer comfort and decry the violence that claimed more lives and affects LGBTQ people regularly. People mourned the killing of five and the shooting and injuring of 17 more...
Hype over reselling sneakers alleged to have led to Plymouth teen's homicide
MINNEAPOLIS -- A line out the door and a scramble to get your hands on collector sneakers is the standard traffic inside Studiiyo23 off Hennepin Avenue in Lowry Hill."Anything that has value, people are going to want to covet," said Moh Habib, the owner of Studiiyo23, which focuses on selling luxury sneakers and other apparel. Habib succeeds because there is so much hype over sneakers right now, but it comes with setbacks owning a store like this."We actually got hit five times in the span of seven months," said Habib, who had to remodel his store and add tighter security after...
