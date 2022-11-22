Read full article on original website
How to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 26
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley. The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak […]
Satterfield Looks Ahead to Clemson Matchup
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the game plan and challenges Clemson's defense presents.
The lowdown on South Carolina from a Gamecocks beat writer
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with David Cloninger to get some insight on South Carolina ahead of Clemson’s game against the Gamecocks. Cloninger covers South Carolina athletics for The Post and (...)
2023 In-State WR Commits to Clemson
2023 in-state WR Tyler Brown announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
Swinney 'can't imagine' Palmetto Bowl being affected by potential schedule change
As Clemson and South Carolina prepare for the latest rendition of the Palmetto Bowl, Dabo Swinney on Wednesday shared his thoughts on the future of the longstanding rivalry. The in-state rivals will meet for (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction and preview
Tennessee looks to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to South Carolina while the Commodores hunt for bowl eligibility in a Week 13 rivalry battle. Saturday’s SEC East battle in Nashville kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the SEC Network. Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt preview.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot
Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT
BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory. Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high. Tennessee […]
southeasthoops.com
Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Gamecocks Aim For Another Upset
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction for the November 26 matchup at Memorial Stadium in Week 13 in SEC football. The Gamecocks scored one of the most surprising wins of the college football season in Week 12, as...
WLTX.com
Time to move on, Beamer wants all the focus now on Clemson, not Tennessee
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer says the best way to move on from the win over Tennessee is quite simple - "Stop talking about it". Beamer even directed the athletics department's social media director Justin King to get all the Tennessee videos out Sunday and Monday because on Tuesday, it's time for the players to turn their attention to Clemson.
Herbstreit on Bama ranking above Clemson, what makes Tigers look like playoff team
While Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, the Tigers still stayed one spot behind Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC), which (...)
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson. The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state. Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past...
atozsports.com
Did the South Carolina loss hurt Tennessee’s recruiting efforts?
Did Tennessee’s blowout loss to South Carolina hurt the Vols’ recruiting? Possibly, but we’re not so sure it did and we talked about it on this week’s Big Orange Podcast…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the...
Clemson Jumps in Latest College Football Playoff
The Clemson Tigers took advantage of losses ahead of them, as they jumped from No. 9 in last week's College Football Playoff ranking to No. in this week's ranking.
auburntigers.com
Tigers can’t find route past South Carolina, fall in five
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three different Tigers secured double-doubles but it wasn't quite enough as Auburn fell to South Carolina, 3-2 (24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10). It took a minute for the Tigers to get settled into the Carolina Volleyball Center but once they did, Auburn started to fire on cylinders in the latter half of the first set.
CBS Sports
South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 2-3; South Carolina 2-3 The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are on the road again on Friday and play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Benedict College marching band to represent South Carolina in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBCD) — A South Carolina marching band will make a special appearance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Hailing from Columbia, 150 members of Benedict College’s Marching Tiger Band of Distinction are in New York City for a series of holiday performances. “The exuberance is off the Richter scale,” said band […]
