ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

How to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley. The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak […]
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction and preview

Tennessee looks to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to South Carolina while the Commodores hunt for bowl eligibility in a Week 13 rivalry battle. Saturday’s SEC East battle in Nashville kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the SEC Network. Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt preview.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT

BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory.  Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high.  Tennessee […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLTX.com

Time to move on, Beamer wants all the focus now on Clemson, not Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer says the best way to move on from the win over Tennessee is quite simple - "Stop talking about it". Beamer even directed the athletics department's social media director Justin King to get all the Tennessee videos out Sunday and Monday because on Tuesday, it's time for the players to turn their attention to Clemson.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson. The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state. Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past...
GREENVILLE, SC
auburntigers.com

Tigers can’t find route past South Carolina, fall in five

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three different Tigers secured double-doubles but it wasn't quite enough as Auburn fell to South Carolina, 3-2 (24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10). It took a minute for the Tigers to get settled into the Carolina Volleyball Center but once they did, Auburn started to fire on cylinders in the latter half of the first set.
AUBURN, AL
WCBD Count on 2

Benedict College marching band to represent South Carolina in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBCD) — A South Carolina marching band will make a special appearance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Hailing from Columbia, 150 members of Benedict College’s Marching Tiger Band of Distinction are in New York City for a series of holiday performances. “The exuberance is off the Richter scale,” said band […]
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy