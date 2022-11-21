LYNN — Mayor Jared Nicholson is set to appear on this week’s episode of “The American Dream,” a show hosted by Attorney James J. Carrigan, to discuss thoughtful analysis.

Nicholson will appear on the Nov. 23 episode of the show, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 7 a.m. on Comcast Channel 3 and Verizon Channel 38.

The American Dream is “designed to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how public and private policy is developed,” according to Carrigan.

Episodes can be found on the Lynn Community Television website after they air.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie@itemlive.com.

The post Nicholson to join Carrigan on ‘American Dream’ appeared first on Itemlive .