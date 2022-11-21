ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Nicholson to join Carrigan on ‘American Dream’

By Charlie McKenna
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago

LYNN — Mayor Jared Nicholson is set to appear on this week’s episode of “The American Dream,” a show hosted by Attorney James J. Carrigan, to discuss thoughtful analysis.

Nicholson will appear on the Nov. 23 episode of the show, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 7 a.m. on Comcast Channel 3 and Verizon Channel 38.

The American Dream is “designed to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how public and private policy is developed,” according to Carrigan.

Episodes can be found on the Lynn Community Television website after they air.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie@itemlive.com.

The post Nicholson to join Carrigan on ‘American Dream’ appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

From the newsroom: record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music

Happy Thanksgiving! The Common team is off for the rest of the week, so we thought we’d bring you some great stories from the WBUR newsroom to hold you over. Music from an unsung era in Boston’s history is being celebrated with a new compilation. WBUR’s Andrea Shea spoke to the record store owner who produced a trove of soul and rhythm and blues from local artists.
BOSTON, MA
back2stonewall.com

THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA

In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
PLYMOUTH, MA
nshoremag.com

A Boston Landmark Is Reincarnated as a 21st-Century Luxury Hotel

The 1927 neoclassically designed building, at perhaps the best address in Boston, has been revamped into a luxury hotel just across from the Public Garden. The first Ritz-Carlton in the United States, sited at the corner of Newbury and Arlington streets, has undergone a two-year revitalization. Reincarnated as the Newbury Boston, the hotel comes into the 21st century with luxurious updated interiors and the latest amenities—and has made the grade as a member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World. Whether you are looking for a romantic staycation or the perfect lodgings while Christmas shopping in the city, the Newbury makes for a not-to-be-missed getaway.
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment

A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BARRE, VT
MaxPreps

High school football: Thanksgiving rivals with most Turkey Day victories

The United States has been celebrating Thanksgiving as a national holiday since 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln first set aside the last Thursday in November as a day of remembrance and thanks. For nearly as long, football fans have been celebrating Turkey Day with an afternoon of pigskin against old rivals.
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Students plan for Thanksgiving break without meal plans

Thanksgiving break is a much-deserved period of rest for students, faculty, and staff following the midterm season. However, college life presents a new change for students choosing to stay on Emerson’s campus this Thanksgiving, where no meals will be provided during the extended stay. Holiday breaks allow those who work hard in the classroom each week in addition to the college’s dining staff the same opportunity to rest before the end of the semester. All dining staff are employees of Bon Appétit, the company that provides the college’s food services.
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students

FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy