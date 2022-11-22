ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hawaiinewsnow.com

Fuel-tainted water sickened her family. Now this service member is fighting back

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army Maj. Amanda Feindt served on the frontlines in Afghanistan. Now, she’s also on the frontlines of Red Hill protests. She is the only person currently serving in the military who is speaking publicly about how the Navy’s fuel-tainted tap water impacted her family. It’s a decision that’s put her career at risk.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

IHS hosts Homeward Bound 5k in Manoa in support of homeless outreach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As many Hawaii residents are just beginning their Thanksgiving preparations, others got an early start to the festivities. Early Thursday morning at Manoa Valley District Park, runners of all ages laced up their sneakers to help end Hawaii homelessness. Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, there...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Windy weather alters Thanksgiving plans for some Hawaii families

HONOLULU (KITV4) -– A High Wind and Surf Advisory hit Oahu this Thanksgiving Day. And while it is popular for families to picnic at the beach, Ocean Safety officials are urging residents to celebrate indoors. The weather advisory remains in effect across the state and is expected to last...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New book about long COVID looks at impacts to society and the impetus for change

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new book about long COVID called "The Long Haul" looks at how it's changing the future of healthcare, and the economic implications if more isn't done. New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more COVID-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge. Author Ryan Prior talked...
hawaiinewsnow.com

In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization in western Kenya opens a world of possibilities for children in need. It took its name from the islands: Camp Ohana. “These children are underprivileged, and in some cases just children that are curious to broaden their horizons beyond just their own backyard, to learn what the world is all about,” Camp Ohana founder Amos Balongo said.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO crews restore power to thousands in Kalihi area, Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have restored power to thousands of customers in the Kalihi area and Kailua Thursday afternoon. HECO officials said power was restored in Kalihi around 1:40 p.m. Officials said there were approximately 1300 customers without power at 11:40 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana

This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
WAHIAWA, HI
civilbeat.org

Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond

A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
WAIALUA, HI

