hawaiinewsnow.com
Fuel-tainted water sickened her family. Now this service member is fighting back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army Maj. Amanda Feindt served on the frontlines in Afghanistan. Now, she’s also on the frontlines of Red Hill protests. She is the only person currently serving in the military who is speaking publicly about how the Navy’s fuel-tainted tap water impacted her family. It’s a decision that’s put her career at risk.
Military family asks to respect flower vases at Punchbowl cemetery
But a military family sharing their disappointment over copper flower cases on two family graves that were apparently taken at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
KITV.com
IHS hosts Homeward Bound 5k in Manoa in support of homeless outreach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As many Hawaii residents are just beginning their Thanksgiving preparations, others got an early start to the festivities. Early Thursday morning at Manoa Valley District Park, runners of all ages laced up their sneakers to help end Hawaii homelessness. Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, there...
KITV.com
Windy weather alters Thanksgiving plans for some Hawaii families
HONOLULU (KITV4) -– A High Wind and Surf Advisory hit Oahu this Thanksgiving Day. And while it is popular for families to picnic at the beach, Ocean Safety officials are urging residents to celebrate indoors. The weather advisory remains in effect across the state and is expected to last...
civilbeat.org
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards
More than 281 high-rise residential buildings in Honolulu have failed to pass a safety evaluation required by the city and are at greater risk from fire than new buildings, according to an analysis provided by the Honolulu Fire Department to the City Council this month. Only 21 of the buildings...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
KITV.com
New book about long COVID looks at impacts to society and the impetus for change
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new book about long COVID called "The Long Haul" looks at how it's changing the future of healthcare, and the economic implications if more isn't done. New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more COVID-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge. Author Ryan Prior talked...
Family of four swept out to sea at Ke Iki Beach
Honolulu Ocean Safety reported that a family of four visiting from Indiana was swimming and became swept out to ocean in an 8-10 foot surf.
KITV.com
Honolulu leaders double down on effort to stand up Historic Preservation Commission
Earlier this month, the Honolulu City Council unanimously passed Bill 44, which calls on the city to set up a Historical Preservation Commission on Oahu. On Wednesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced his intention to from the commission. Honolulu leaders double down on effort to stand up Historic Preservation Commission.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization in western Kenya opens a world of possibilities for children in need. It took its name from the islands: Camp Ohana. “These children are underprivileged, and in some cases just children that are curious to broaden their horizons beyond just their own backyard, to learn what the world is all about,” Camp Ohana founder Amos Balongo said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO crews restore power to thousands in Kalihi area, Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have restored power to thousands of customers in the Kalihi area and Kailua Thursday afternoon. HECO officials said power was restored in Kalihi around 1:40 p.m. Officials said there were approximately 1300 customers without power at 11:40 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii shoppers feel inflation’s pinch as they prepare their Thanksgiving spreads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown, customers waited in hours Wednesday for the perfect pie. The bake shop’s mantra: “Bake until we drop.”. Workers are so busy, they can’t answer the phone. They move with machine-like precision, packing pies for eager customers. And higher...
hawaiinewsnow.com
California visitor in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Waimanalo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old California woman is in critical condition Wednesday after being pulled from waters off Kaiona Beach in Waimanalo. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Officials said the woman was snorkeling before she was found unresponsive in about 5 feet of water. Emergency Medical Services said...
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana
This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
KITV.com
Local organizations serve an eviction notice to the U.S Navy
HONOLULU – It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations today served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy. Around a dozen protestors from the Oahu Water...
Thanksgiving table scraps could lead to a sick dog, massive vet bill
Families are preparing for Thursday's big feast, but veterinarians are warning -- don't let your four-legged friends in on all of the action
civilbeat.org
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond
A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
KITV.com
Concealed carry application process kicks off in Honolulu County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The clock started on Sunday for some 600 applicants who have applied for a concealed carry permit in Honolulu County. The question, according to Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been: Are these measures too strict, or not strict enough?
