Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
Collider
Timothy Omundson Praises "Incredible" New 'Percy Jackson' Series
The return of Timothy Omundson to acting has been something fans have been excited for. The actor, who suffered a stroke back in 2017, returned as his famed character Detective Carlton Jebediah Lassiter in the television show Psych and since we've been gifted with Omundson beginning to show the world his talents yet again. So when he was cast in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+, fans were extremely happy for him!
Collider
'Bambi' Is Getting a Horror Movie From the Creatives Behind 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'
We might be experiencing the beginning of a disturbing cinematic trend that could ruin the childhoods of several generations by recreating cherished public domain works into terrifying horror films. Just months after the announcement of the upcoming horror-thriller film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey — where fan favorites Pooh and Piglet turn into ruthless murderers — another classic animated character is set to receive the horror treatment. This time it's the titular beloved deer from the 1923 Austrian novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods, whose story will be getting a sadistic twist in the upcoming horror project. The film is reportedly moving forward under the working title Bambi: The Reckoning.
Collider
Every Episode of Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Ranked, According to IMDb
Guillermo del Toro is a figure known for his background in horror, not only in many of his directorial works but also as a producer of various films within the genre. One of his latest productions is titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology series that tells a wide range of different spooky stories, each one of which is brought to life by a different director.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Collider
'Nanny' Ending Explained: There Is No Greater Tragedy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nanny. The greatest horror in the stunning feature debut that is Nanny comes in its final minutes, but it all also depends on how everything before it builds to these moments just as much. A feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu, it tells the story of a woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who has emigrated from Senegal to America and discovers that the chance at a better life she is working hard for may forever be out of reach to those like her who weren’t already born with their hand on the top rung. It is a work that is understated in its construction, relying on limited locations and settings, that expands outward into a conclusion that hits like a train. Upon first seeing it when it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it immediately stuck out in my memory for how utterly devastating it all was. While unexpected, a second watch reveals there is no other way it could have gone and ensures the whole film is emotionally shattering as it carries out a grimly inevitable march to tragedy.
Collider
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
Collider
From 'Fargo' to 'The Walking Dead': 10 TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode
When it comes to kicking off a TV show, it pays to hit the ground running. Enter the pilot: an episode of a TV show that aims to set up what the show will be about, introduce its characters and establish a tone. Often, TV shows are greenlit for a season or more based on the strength of a single pilot, meaning it pays to make it as good as possible.
Collider
Warwick Davis Hints at Evil Coming to Destroy the World in New 'Willow' Teaser
Willow is almost upon us! The series, which is bringing back Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, is set to take on the world years after the original movie and while we don't know where Elora Danan is, we do know that Willow is there to teach the world of his magic once more. And now there's a brand-new teaser that shows us just how magical the new series is going to be!
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
Collider
‘Andor’: How Long Has Luthen Rael Known Saw Gerrera?
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) is one of the most fascinating characters in the Star Wars galaxy, and he has appeared in a number of projects, ranging from animated series like The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Rebels to the video game Jedi: Fallen Order, and most notably Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. With Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor, Whitaker had the opportunity to return to the role and explore more of his complex role in the slow-burning rebellion. Both of his pivotal scenes involved conversations with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) which established that the two rebels have had a somewhat long-standing line of communication between them, and Collider's own Steve Weintraub asked Gilroy to clarify just how long they have known each other.
Collider
'Andor's Ferrix Battle Shows Us What Rebellion Against the Empire Looks Like on a Smaller Scale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. The opening scene of the season finale of Andor began not with the titular Cassian (Diego Luna) or any of the show's other primary characters. Instead, it rather pointedly opens with someone who we had briefly seen, though hadn’t come to know all that much up until now. Working meticulously though carefully in isolation is Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), a young resident of Ferrix whose father had been recently killed by the Empire. It immediately becomes clear that what he is constructing is a bomb that he is intending to use against the same forces that have repressed him and so many others. It is a brief sequence of planning that he does entirely alone, driven by rage and grief more than anything, which sets off a conclusion that serves as a microcosm of what this story was interested in from the very start.
Collider
'Andor': How Two Holograms Set Cassian and Jyn’s Fate With the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. In Rogue One, directed by Gareth Edwards, one of the most emotional scenes centers around Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) watching a pre-recorded hologram of her father, Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) who reveals that he has “laid the groundwork of [his] revenge” on the Empire. Jyn learns that through her father’s revenge, he has also sacrificed himself for a cause that he believes will one day liberate the galaxy — the Rebellion. And now, we witness a similar scene in the finale of Andor, titled "Rix Road," Cassian’s (Diego Luna) mother Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), appears before the entire town of Ferrix also via a pre-recorded hologram, and her son is listening to her words: “If I could do it again, I’d wake up early and be fighting these bastards.”
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
When and Where Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Coming Out?. When and Where Was The Witcher: Blood Origin Filmed?. In 2019, Netflix released the highly anticipated first season of their new fantasy TV series, The Witcher. Based on the book series of the same name Andrzej Sapkowski, the show ultimately follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a magical mutant who hunts monsters. In his journeys, Geralt crosses paths with a powerful sorceress named Yennifer (Anya Chalotra) and discovers that it’s his destiny to protect a young princess named Ciri (Freya Allan), who has dangerous abilities.
Collider
Rian Johnson Celebrates 'Glass Onion' Theatrical Release With Behind the Scenes Images
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally in theaters and with it comes the push for everyone to see the movie while they can. Bringing us back into the world of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, the sequel takes us on an adventure with Miles Bron (Edward Norton) as he plans a murder mystery party for his friends where they have to solve his death. However, thanks to so many conflicts within their friend group, what was meant to be a fun party swiftly turns into an actual murder mystery.
Collider
"The Grove" Gave 'The Walking Dead' a New Look At Humanity
With the series finale "Rest in Peace" in the books, it presents an opportunity to look at those moments that made The Walking Dead one of the most popular television series of all time. Throughout its long run, there are episodes in The Walking Dead that are unforgettable, like "Walk With Me," which was the introduction of arch-villain the Governor (David Morrissey). Episodes filled with despair, like "Killer Within," which ends with the horror of seeing young Carl (Chandler Riggs) kill his own mother Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) to keep her from turning. Even episodes with hope, like seeing Rick (Andrew Lincoln) show mercy to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in "Wrath," proving that the good in humanity still exists in their world. Yet, over a span of 12 years and 177 episodes, its most unforgettable and heartbreaking episode is "The Grove". If it doesn’t ring a bell, it will with six chilling words – “Just look at the flowers, Lizzie.” Centered around only four characters, this episode is really a touchpoint of the series, showing just how broken the world is now, how broken its people are now, and how choices once believed inconceivable must be made.
Collider
'Avatar 2' & 9 Other Movies That Had Multi-Year Delays
A good movie takes time to make. Once there's an idea for a film, it has to be worked into a filmable screenplay. Then there's casting, pre-production, and getting everything ready for filming. Depending on the movie, the process of capturing all the footage can take a great deal of time. Then comes post-production, with all the editing, special effects work, and possible reshoots that come with that, before organizing - and marketing - a film's release.
Collider
‘Out of the Past’ Is a Stand-Out Noir Because It Doesn't Rely on Tired Tropes
There was a time when noir films like Out of the Past dominated the world. During its peak from the early 1940s to the late 1950s, Hollywood churned out hundreds of films that helped to define one of the most distinctive (and best) genres in American cinema. Even the most casual of moviegoers need only see a screenshot from The Maltese Falcon or Double Indemnity to recognize its trademark visual style, and while the genre’s transition to neo-noir from the 1970s onwards has ensured its presence continues to be felt on our screens, there is something to be said about the simplicity of a classic noir.
Collider
Kevin Bacon Is Trapped in a Snow Globe in the New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Poster
Actor Kevin Bacon just made his MCU debut as himself in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and fans couldn't be happier. The studio isn’t leaving any stone unturned in spreading some more holiday joy to the fans either, in a new poster revealed by Marvel Studios, Bacon is seen in a snow globe while Drax and Mantis look at him curiously. The poster is full of colors and hints at the special's plot as the duo decides to make Bacon a present for Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, who is missing Gamora very much, during this time of the year.
Collider
How to Watch 'Echo 3' Starring Luke Evans
Mark your calendars, action fans! Echo 3, an upcoming action thriller and drama series is about to hit your screens. Are you first in line for every new Mission: Impossible installment? Can you quote Liam Neeson in Taken word-for-word? If you enjoy an intense, white-knuckle viewing experience, Echo 3 might just be your new favorite show. From award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, who also wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the show begins with the mysterious kidnap of scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. The series focuses on her husband Prince, and her brother Bambi - both military men with dark and complex histories - as they attempt to track her down.
Comments / 0