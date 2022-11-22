Read full article on original website
MAX CASTER, LEE VS. SWERVE, SHAFIR AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster teaches social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on their Snapchat series "Charli vs Dixie". AEW Dynamite Phoenix, Arizona debut on Wednesday 2/23/23 at the Footprint Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code: WGJH88. AEW 3/1/23 Dynamite and 3/3/23 Rampage debuts in...
WHO WAS OLDER FOR THEIR LAST MATCH: FLAIR OR THESZ, SUGGESTIONS FOR WWE HALL OF FAME AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you see anyone utilizing a six-sided ring again?. I don't see it ever being used consistently on a national basis again, but perhaps on the independent level. If you could suggest a woman to be inducted into the WWE...
RIC FLAIR SAYS HE'LL BE AT ONE UPCOMING MAJOR WWE EVENT, HAS BEEN INVITED TO A SECOND
On his latest podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he will be at Royal Rumble, and was also invited for the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: WHERE HAS MY NINJA TOZAWA GONE?
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Alba Fyre says she is a product of generations of warriors and fighters. The torch has been passed and I will scorch whoever stands across the ring from me. Match Number One: Alba Fyre versus Tamina. They lock up and Tamina sends...
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
TITUS O'NEIL - FULL EPISODE. Battle of the Brands 2K22: The Battle for the Fans Intensifies!!.
AEW RAMPAGE: BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW, EPISODE AIRING AT 4 PM EST
Scheduled for today's AEW Rampage: Black Friday, airing at 4 PM EST today on TNT:. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Top Flight. *The Dark Order vs. Rush & The Blade & The Butcher. *Darby Allin with Sting vs. Anthony Henry with JD Drake. *Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata. *Also...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown emanating from Providence, Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, the first WWE event in the market in three years:. *The Survivor Series go-home show. *The final member of Team Bianca Belair will be revealed. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Undisputed...
WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN SATURDAY: THE 2022 SURVIVOR SERIES TIP SHEET
Here is the updated Survivor Series lineup as of Thursday and our takes on what will happen Saturday night. Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
It's Wednesday Night! And that means it's time for AEW Dynamite LIVE. Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone are on the call from Chicago!. William Regal is in the ring and he is getting vociferously booed. He tells us that the new AEW World Champion is not here and does not have time to visit lowly places like Chicago.
SARAYA TALKS HER RETURN, MOX IN FIGHT FOREVER AND MORE
Saraya is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. On the podcast recorded before Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, she discusses the process of getting cleared to return to the ring, training, taking care of her body, respect for Britt Baker, the promos of their feud, possibilities for the women's roster and future. Saraya discusses her relationship with Renée Paquette, tattoos, her feature film Fighting with My Family, the origins of the Knight family and more.
WWE NXT REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, CHARLIE DEMPSEY WANTS TO FIGHT, SCRYPTS WRITES HIS STORY, A BIG RETURN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We begin with a look back at last week’s NXT. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jane make their way to the ring. Mandy says in the immortal words of Queen, another one bites the dust. There...
SASHA BANKS' STAR WARS FUTURE, WWE CASINO GAMES, WWE HONORING THE WCW HALL OF FAME & MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Her character wasn't killed off and Star Wars always revisits characters, so my guess is that she'll pop up sooner than later, most likely in Mandalorian Season 3 since all signs point to a return to Mandalore, where Banks' character would have been born before she and the rest of the population had to abandon the planet due to The Empire's great purge.
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller.
SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Next week's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV will feature:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. *The fallout of The Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James - James Must Retire if she loses. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILER RESULTS FROM CHICAGO
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoiler Results:. The Bunny defeated Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson defeated Robert Anthony with an STF submission. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Joe Alonzo & GBA. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ari Daivari. Don Callis was scouting...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Xyon Quinn vs Tank Ledger. *Elektra Lopez vs. Amari Miller.
SPOILER: ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV MAIN EVENT IS...
The 12/10 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV will be headlined by ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear 2022. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *William Regal to comment on MJF vs. Moxley at Full Gear. *ROH...
MLW FUSION REPORT: HAMMERSTONE VS HOLLIDAY, THE NEXT CHALLENGER, AND MORE
Your announcers are Joe Dombrowski and Rich Bocchini. Alex Hammerstone says Richard Holliday was his best friend for three years. They have been together ever since he came to MLW. We see footage of the Dynasty. It felt like me and you against the world. That friendship wasn’t just on TV. When I won the World Championship, you were the first one waiting to pat me on the back. You weren’t happy for me, you were jealous. You finally feel special.
GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT MATCH UPDATE
The Great Muta will be teaming with Sting and Darby Allin in his retirement match on 1/22/23 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. This would be Allin's debut in Japan. Their opponents have not yet to been announced. The show will air live on FITE.TV.
