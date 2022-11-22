ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

No. 12 LSU Takes George Mason Down In Bimini, 80-52

BIMINI, Bahamas — The LSU Women’s Basketball show took to the road Thursday as the No. 12 Tigers (6-0) took down George Mason (3-4), 80-52 in its first game of the Goombay Splash in The Bimini, Bahamas. Angel Reese led the tigers with 21 points and 19 rebounds...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Meet Southern University and A&M College President Dennis Shields

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College experience a change in leadership. Dennis Shields is the new President-Chancellor. The Midwest native spends the majority of his career advocating for better access to higher education. “I mean we have Jaguars placed in all levels of corporate America...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic: Upcoming closures in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, capital area drivers may want to be aware of the following closures scheduled for late November and early December:. Stanford Avenue to Bawell Street on South Acadian Thruway. Dates: Wednesday, 11/22/2022 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, 12/15/2022...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Train crashes into vehicle on S. Choctaw

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating an accident with a train and a vehicle on S. Choctaw on Thursday evening. Airline Highway is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Officials say the vehicle was parked too close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Whisker Wednesday: Nox (November 23, 2022)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Nox is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge. She has silky black fur and copper-colored eyes. Nox is a unique feline – she has six toes, which makes her a polydactyl cat! She would make an excellent companion in an active home because she loves to play. Nox also loves to cuddle and give nose boops. She is around 11 months old, which means her adoption fee is $125, which covers spay/neuter, testing, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and de-flea/de-worm treatments.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

