4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
No. 12 LSU Takes George Mason Down In Bimini, 80-52
BIMINI, Bahamas — The LSU Women’s Basketball show took to the road Thursday as the No. 12 Tigers (6-0) took down George Mason (3-4), 80-52 in its first game of the Goombay Splash in The Bimini, Bahamas. Angel Reese led the tigers with 21 points and 19 rebounds...
brproud.com
LSU Basketball Falls to Kansas State, 59-61, to Close Out Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – An apparently slow start by the clock operator at John Gray Gymnasium in the final 4.7 seconds potentially cost LSU a chance to tie and force overtime, giving Kansas State a 61-59 victory over the Tigers in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.
brproud.com
Love purple, live gold: College football playoff committee has LSU at #5, ahead of USC
(WGNO) — The only rankings that count are the College Football playoff rankings, and Tuesday night, the CFP committee kept LSU ahead of USC, despite USC’s win over 16th-ranked UCLA Saturday. LSU is No. 5 in the CFP rankings, USC is sixth. That would seem to indicate that...
brproud.com
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
brproud.com
Meet Southern University and A&M College President Dennis Shields
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College experience a change in leadership. Dennis Shields is the new President-Chancellor. The Midwest native spends the majority of his career advocating for better access to higher education. “I mean we have Jaguars placed in all levels of corporate America...
brproud.com
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
brproud.com
2 Baton Rouge seniors honored as National African American Recognition Scholars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two local teens are already making names for themselves, before leaving high school. “For me, it’s more driven and just natural born. I’ve always wanted to be as good as I can possibly be,” Dunham High School senior Kari Johnson said.
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
brproud.com
Remembering Allison Rice and Devin Page Jr. Shootings, a new initiative to reduce crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new camera initiative, the Page-Rice Initiative, was introduced by several agencies aiming to fight crime in select areas. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) and the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement & Criminal Justice Foundation introduced the Page/Rice Camera Initiative on Tuesday morning. The...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
brproud.com
All lanes reopened on I-10 West on Miss. River Bridge after morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes have reopened on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge after a Friday morning crash. Traffic congestion has reportedly reached South Acadian Thruway. ORIGINAL STORY:. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two right lanes are blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River...
brproud.com
1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
brproud.com
Traffic: Upcoming closures in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, capital area drivers may want to be aware of the following closures scheduled for late November and early December:. Stanford Avenue to Bawell Street on South Acadian Thruway. Dates: Wednesday, 11/22/2022 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, 12/15/2022...
brproud.com
BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
brproud.com
Train crashes into vehicle on S. Choctaw
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating an accident with a train and a vehicle on S. Choctaw on Thursday evening. Airline Highway is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Officials say the vehicle was parked too close to...
brproud.com
Whisker Wednesday: Nox (November 23, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Nox is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge. She has silky black fur and copper-colored eyes. Nox is a unique feline – she has six toes, which makes her a polydactyl cat! She would make an excellent companion in an active home because she loves to play. Nox also loves to cuddle and give nose boops. She is around 11 months old, which means her adoption fee is $125, which covers spay/neuter, testing, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and de-flea/de-worm treatments.
brproud.com
Saint Vincent de Paul host four separate Thanksgiving dinners this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thanksgiving is all about celebrating with family at home, but some people don’t have either. Here is inside a Thanksgiving feast for those who need it most. “This seemed to be a nice place for a person to, like, really regroup and get...
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
brproud.com
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along I-10 at Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find...
