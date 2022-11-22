ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

And they’re off: Candidates line up Monday to begin filing to run in the 2023 Chicago mayor and City Council election

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago
CBS Chicago

Wreath laying ceremony for held for Mayor Harold Washington, who died 35 years ago Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Harold Washington died 35 years ago Friday, and his memory was honored this day before Thanksgiving.Each year, the Harold Washington Legacy Committee stages a wreath-laying ceremony for Mayor Washington at Oak Woods Cemetery in the Grand Crossing community – to keep his legacy alive.Washington died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 1987 – also the day before Thanksgiving that year – after suffering a heart attack in his City Hall office.At the time, Washington was about seven months into his second term as mayor. He appeared early in the day at a groundbreaking at 46th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, raising...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28. 
CHICAGO, IL
globalconstructionreview.com

FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare

Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighborhood pride competes with gentrification fears for residents coping with Obama Center traffic woes in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO — When the road construction around the coming Obama Presidential Center kicked into a new phase last month, South Shore resident Jane Carson said she took the longer bus rides home in stride because she knew it was for the greater good: a grand community space dedicated to the nation’s first African American president and first lady.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary designated Broadband Ready Community

The city of Gary has officially been designated a Broadband Ready Community. The designation was announced Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office, following the city's adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance earlier this year. As part of the process, the city agrees to reduce barriers for broadband projects.
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Region unemployment rates up as more residents look for work

More Northwest Indiana residents are looking for work. Lake County added 1,474 people to its labor force in October, while Porter County added 588, according to numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's pushed Lake County's unemployment rate to 4.1 percent, while Porter County's is three percent.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
chicagocrusader.com

MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing

Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
CHICAGO, IL

