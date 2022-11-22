ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

KC Chiefs deserve a game on NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs deserve the honors of playing on the NFL’s Thanksgiving day schedule. Let me set the scene for you, Chiefs fans: It is the morning of Thanksgiving. It is a cool crisp day outside. The smells of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and three different types of pie are wafting through the house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs had all eyes on them during thrilling win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs had a thrilling game on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, as they usually do. Only this time, they had someone very important watching the game. Now the Chiefs moved to 8-2 on the year and have to play another Los Angeles team, but...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

In Year 6, Patrick Mahomes ties Dan Marino for most 300-yard games in first 7 seasons

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 300-yard games from 1983 to 1989, has owned the record since the 1980s.
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Key position group will look different for some time

The Kansas City Chiefs have a key position group that will look a little different than what we have been used to seeing, for quite some time. With the latest news coming from the Chiefs, former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be placed on the injured reserved list and will be out for some time.
KANSAS CITY, MO

