The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Chiefs are getting better at one thing that has haunted them all year
This season there has been one main thing to haunt the Kansas City Chiefs, and I think we all know what that is. Everyone thought this year the offense would stink without Tyreek Hill. That wasn’t right, as they are still one of the best in the league. Usually,...
atozsports.com
Chiefs proving to be one of the best in one area that isn’t thought about much
The Kansas City Chiefs have been great at developing their young talent over the years, and I think that is pretty evident based on what we have seen from their now-star players. Take a look at Chris Jones, and how dominant of a defender he is. This is a guy...
KC Chiefs deserve a game on NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs deserve the honors of playing on the NFL’s Thanksgiving day schedule. Let me set the scene for you, Chiefs fans: It is the morning of Thanksgiving. It is a cool crisp day outside. The smells of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and three different types of pie are wafting through the house.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR
Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, The Game, Jim Harbaugh & Ryan Day, Blake Corum/Player Health
It's THE GAME...nothing more needs to be said. Especially this year, with both teams being 11-0 and Ohio State sitting at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3. The winner of this game will represent the East in the Big Ten title game and will also punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff. Giddy up!!!
Nebraska working on deal with Matt Rhule to make him next head coach: report
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are reportedly working on a deal to sign Matt Rhule as their next head football coach. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers in October.
Green Bay Packers rookie lineman Sean Rhyan suspended 6 games for NFL violation
Rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan will miss the rest of his rookie season after violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances.
atozsports.com
Chiefs had all eyes on them during thrilling win over Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs had a thrilling game on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, as they usually do. Only this time, they had someone very important watching the game. Now the Chiefs moved to 8-2 on the year and have to play another Los Angeles team, but...
No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback for a 71-64 win in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday. The Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to the championship game thanks...
NBC Sports
In Year 6, Patrick Mahomes ties Dan Marino for most 300-yard games in first 7 seasons
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 300-yard games from 1983 to 1989, has owned the record since the 1980s.
Wild think Toronto goalie Matt Murray intentionally dislodged net
The net was dislodged three times by Murray, who was never touched or pushed into the goal.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Key position group will look different for some time
The Kansas City Chiefs have a key position group that will look a little different than what we have been used to seeing, for quite some time. With the latest news coming from the Chiefs, former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be placed on the injured reserved list and will be out for some time.
