Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
‘The biggest push we’ve seen’ to widen I-55 in DeSoto County
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Widening I-55 in DeSoto County has been a topic of discussion going back decades, but leaders believe the county is at a point where it’s wide or bust for Mississippi’s 3rd most populous county. “We almost can’t add any more business and industry...
‘It’s not fair’: Mom speaks out after son shot twice in head outside Memphis health clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a person was critically shot outside the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthon Health Clinic in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning. Latrice Bankston identified the 18-year-old victim as her son, LaTayvon Bankston. “I don’t know what it is with these young boys...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Whitehaven. Memphis Police officers responded to the accident at Shelby Drive and Dalton around 10:15 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene, MPD said.
SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in North Shelby County's Woodstock neighborhood. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 51 near Fite Road.
4 hospitalized, three with critical injuries, after crash in northwest Shelby County, sheriff say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four adults were hospitalized Friday morning after a crash in northwest Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. SCSO traffic investigators responded to a single-vehicle crash at N. Circle Road and William Cary Drive, where a vehicle hit a pole around 7:30 a.m.
North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
2 children injured when house shot-up in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night in Westwood. According to the Memphis Police Department, a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were both hit when a house in the 4000 block of Westmont was shot multiple times around 11:45 p.m. Both...
actionnews5.com
Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
Smash and grab suspects rob Memphis sneaker store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Valid Kixx in Southeast Memphis was robbed Sunday by dozens of people. “I just wanted to bring something culturally to this area with the sneakers,” Valid Kixx owner Keith Cannon said. Brandon Henderson is the store’s manager. He said the store tries to do right...
DeSoto County residents celebrate road renovation
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Years of work, and months of a long detour, are about to end on Holly Springs road in DeSoto county. Flooding had gotten so bad at times the road would sometimes wash out for months, but that problem should now be a thing of the past.
Family concerned about woman missing over a week, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still searching for a woman who has been missing over a week. Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue. According to MPD, her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her safety. Vail...
15-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl shot after gunfire rips through home, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen and a child were both critically injured after being shot in Memphis. The shooting happened the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. Memphis Police officers responded to the 4000 block of Westmont Street at 11:46 p.m., where a house was shot numerous times. MPD said...
Leaders aim to stop illegal stunt driving on Memphis streets, interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest travel weeks of the year is here, so the Mid-South can see tens of thousands of drivers on the road. But with plenty of cars comes more traffic jams – and not all of them in Memphis could come from traffic.
Shooting this afternoon in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
actionnews5.com
3 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Raleigh-area crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash in the Raleigh area has sent three juveniles and one woman to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. At 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road, where all four were located. All three minors were transported...
Man arrested after 13-year-old boy shot at Memphis motel, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Whitehaven on the day before Thanksgiving, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that the shooting happened about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Airport Inn on East Brooks Road, which is just down the road from the Memphis International Airport.
Mid-South woman among victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman among the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ+ club shooting. Kelly Loving, known by friends as Jenna Sno, was one of five people killed and 19 injured in the shooting Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Monday night in Memphis, a candlelight...
$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
Comments / 0