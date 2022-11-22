ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Cascade Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again

CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
Lowell police investigating counterfeit bill cases

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit bills. Officers are also asking for the public's help in identifying suspects. Over the past week, multiple Lowell stores have reported counterfeit bills being used. Police say at least eight fake bills have been...
FOUND: 63-year-old woman found safe

WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE 6:35 A.M.: Heyman was found safe around midnight. She has been returned home, according to police. The Wyoming Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Gerrie Lynn Heyman, who was last seen Monday morning. Heyman is 63-years-old and is considered vulnerable, investigators...
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges

(St Ignace, MI) - A downstate man was arrested earlier this month for human trafficking after being spotted by Mackinac Bridge Authority workers. According to WLUC-TV6, the 38-year old Comstock man was arrested on November 12th by the Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force following an investigation dating back to October.
MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
