Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Cascade Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again
CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
1 hurt following stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is hurt following an early Friday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.
'We just want him home for Thanksgiving': Wyoming family still searching for missing man
WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man has been missing since Monday, and as police continue to investigate, his family is growing increasingly worried. Police have said they believe him to be vulnerable for several reasons, so the family is doing everything they can to find him. "Our biggest worry...
Lowell police investigating counterfeit bill cases
LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit bills. Officers are also asking for the public's help in identifying suspects. Over the past week, multiple Lowell stores have reported counterfeit bills being used. Police say at least eight fake bills have been...
FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police. Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away...
FOUND: 63-year-old woman found safe
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE 6:35 A.M.: Heyman was found safe around midnight. She has been returned home, according to police. The Wyoming Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Gerrie Lynn Heyman, who was last seen Monday morning. Heyman is 63-years-old and is considered vulnerable, investigators...
Troopers hurt, driver arrested in Montcalm Co. crash
A driver was arrested for operating under the influence after a vehicle hit and injured two troopers in Montcalm County, according to Michigan State Police.
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
PD: 2 injured in southeast Grand Rapids shooting
Police say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
Police arrest man accused of assaulting women in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting women on multiple occasions in Ottawa County. 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman was taken into custody Monday in connection to two incidents of assault and battery against three women. The first incident happened on Oct. 26 at a store...
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges
(St Ignace, MI) - A downstate man was arrested earlier this month for human trafficking after being spotted by Mackinac Bridge Authority workers. According to WLUC-TV6, the 38-year old Comstock man was arrested on November 12th by the Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force following an investigation dating back to October.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montcalm County (Montcalm County, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County at around 2 a.m. The two victims have been identified to be two Michigan State troopers.
Crews investigating fire at Hudsonville business complex
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Crews responded to a fire at a Hudsonville business complex Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. The complex, located in the 2400 block of Chicago Drive, houses several local businesses. Crews determined the fire spread to the building after a box truck caught...
Trafficked teen found under blanket at Mackinac Bridge
A man was arrested for human trafficking when the Mackinac Bridge Authority spotted someone hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a car crossing the bridge.
Michigan man caught trafficking teen girl on Mackinac Bridge
Authorities have arrested a Comstock Park man for trafficking a teenage girl, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday news release. The man hid the 16-year-old Grand Rapids girl under a blanket as he drove over the Mackinac Bridge, the release said. A member of the bridge authority observed the suspicious scene and called law enforcement. ...
MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
