Tennessee State

WKRN

New transgender legislation

Informally titled the ‘Youth Health Protection Act,’ SB0005 comes on the heels of SB0001. Both affect children’s transgender care. Informally titled the ‘Youth Health Protection Act,’ SB0005 comes on the heels of SB0001. Both affect children’s transgender care. Nashville sets the pace for Red...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting

Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass …. Vigil held in Nashville for victims of Colorado mass shooting. Man allegedly commits 3 armed robberies. Man allegedly commits 3 armed robberies. Man reported missing from Hendersonville. Man reported missing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

4 dead at Oklahoma pot farm were 'executed', Chinese citizens

4 dead at Oklahoma pot farm were 'executed', Chinese citizens. 4 dead at Oklahoma pot farm were ‘executed’, Chinese …. 4 dead at Oklahoma pot farm were 'executed', Chinese citizens. Thanksgiving travel update. Drugs recovered from man in stolen car. Drugs recovered from man in stolen car. Strike...
OKLAHOMA STATE
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
TENNESSEE STATE

