ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
WSET

Supervisors grant relief for taxpayers in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors took action at Tuesday's meeting to provide tax relief for residents on their 2022 personal property taxes. Based on data provided by Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love, the Board decided to waive the motor vehicle license fee on vehicles and motorcycles for one year. The fee equates to $20.75 per vehicle registered in the county, the board said.
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Government Is Thankful Its Taxpayers Are So Generous

In 2022, a truly amazing confluence of events came together to make it the year when Guilford County government spending – and future commitments to spending – reached levels never seen before in the county. This Thanksgiving, county officials are no doubt very thankful that the county’s taxpayers are so willing to foot the bill, and also that the children of those taxpayers are so willing to do so as well – even though some of those children haven’t been born yet and some are too young to know the meaning of the words “property tax.”
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run

Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Gretna Dollar General reopens after being closed by fire marshal

The Dollar General in Gretna reopened today after being closed by the fire marshal. The Pittsylvania County fire marshal and community development code official closed the store after receiving numerous complaints on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 and after the fire marshal investigated, according to Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety Christopher Key.
GRETNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy