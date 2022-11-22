Read full article on original website
Related
wfmynews2.com
Money dispute causes Forsyth Human Society to end contract with county
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society is preparing to end its contract to keep running the county's animal shelter. It comes down to money, the humane society is asking the county to increase funding. The county is asking the shelter to cut costs. WFMY News 2's Grace...
Novant nurse shares gratitude after graduation derailed by life-threatening medical issue
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Many of us will be counting our blessings during the thanksgiving holiday. One man says he's especially thankful for finally achieving his goal that was decades in the making. Medical problems derailed his dream of becoming a nurse. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland shares his...
WXII 12
A Thomasville Thanksgiving! Meals given to homeless, elderly and less fortunate
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Several groups partnered together to give out free meals to the homeless, less fortunate and elderly community members in the Thomasville area. Thomasville Councilwoman Wendy Sellars partnered with the Davidson County Transitional Services and Hugs Heal Thomasville to provide a free home cooked meal to Thomasville residents.
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
Greensboro firefighters work during Thanksgiving but find ways to celebrate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As families rushed down Wendover Avenue to and from Thanksgiving Thursday, they passed a different family bonded by service. Firefighters at Greensboro Fire Station 7 put together a homecooked meal on the job. Senior Firefighter Kyle Martin prepared the turkey while his coworkers handled the trimmings.
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
WSET
Supervisors grant relief for taxpayers in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors took action at Tuesday's meeting to provide tax relief for residents on their 2022 personal property taxes. Based on data provided by Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love, the Board decided to waive the motor vehicle license fee on vehicles and motorcycles for one year. The fee equates to $20.75 per vehicle registered in the county, the board said.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Government Is Thankful Its Taxpayers Are So Generous
In 2022, a truly amazing confluence of events came together to make it the year when Guilford County government spending – and future commitments to spending – reached levels never seen before in the county. This Thanksgiving, county officials are no doubt very thankful that the county’s taxpayers are so willing to foot the bill, and also that the children of those taxpayers are so willing to do so as well – even though some of those children haven’t been born yet and some are too young to know the meaning of the words “property tax.”
WDBJ7.com
Henry Public Service Authority gets grant to modernize water service lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Henry County Release) - The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has been awarded $6,165,600 from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water (ODW) to modernize water service lines in the Fieldale community. About 31,700 linear feet of existing pipe will be replaced with...
WXII 12
Future of Forsyth County Animal Shelter unclear as Forsyth Humane Society asks for more funding from county
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Photo features a generic photo of an animal shelter and not of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) said it has submitted a 90-day notice to dissolve its contract with the county after first taking over the Forsyth County Animal Shelter five years ago.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
Multiple crews find missing Guilford County woman after 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night. Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home. Her […]
ourdavie.com
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
WXII 12
United Furniture Industries lays off all Triad employees overnight via e-mail, text message, letter states
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Board of Directors for United Furniture Industries (UFI) has announced the decision to terminate the employment of all its employees effective Nov. 21. WXII 12 News received a copy of two letters sent from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
P&G fined $34,502 after worker dies at Brown Summit facility
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined Proctor and Gamble Co. after completing an inspection of their Guilford County facility. The company must pay $34,502 for three serious violations, according to N.C. DOL. An employee died in May after a piece of equipment hit them...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna Dollar General reopens after being closed by fire marshal
The Dollar General in Gretna reopened today after being closed by the fire marshal. The Pittsylvania County fire marshal and community development code official closed the store after receiving numerous complaints on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 and after the fire marshal investigated, according to Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety Christopher Key.
Comments / 1