Sig-alert issued after fatal crash between motorcyclist and vehicle on I-880 in Hayward
(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig-alert at 7 p.m. on Monday evening on Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward in the wake of a vehicle versus motorcycle fatal collision. The fifth lane and off-ramp are currently blocked on Northbound I-880 at Winton Avenue.
The CHP could not provide any more information at this time.
