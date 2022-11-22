Sig-alert issued after fatal crash between motorcyclist and vehicle on I-880 in Hayward

(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig-alert at 7 p.m. on Monday evening on Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward in the wake of a vehicle versus motorcycle fatal collision. The fifth lane and off-ramp are currently blocked on Northbound I-880 at Winton Avenue.

The CHP could not provide any more information at this time.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.