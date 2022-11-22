The first images from the upcoming Netflix Luther film has revealed an initial look at Idris Elba as the titular role of DCI John Luther. Elba reprises the role of Luther, which he played in the TV show over five series between 2010 and 2019 on BBC One. The film follows the character as he explores new terrain outside of London. In an interview with Empire, Elba talks about the new adventures of the detective, “We really peel the onion back here because we had the time and scale to do that. It also gives Neil [Cross] a lot more, you know, Luther-land to play with, in terms of where Luther can go, how he goes, what the landscape is.”

1 DAY AGO