The first images from the upcoming Netflix Luther film has revealed an initial look at Idris Elba as the titular role of DCI John Luther. Elba reprises the role of Luther, which he played in the TV show over five series between 2010 and 2019 on BBC One. The film follows the character as he explores new terrain outside of London. In an interview with Empire, Elba talks about the new adventures of the detective, “We really peel the onion back here because we had the time and scale to do that. It also gives Neil [Cross] a lot more, you know, Luther-land to play with, in terms of where Luther can go, how he goes, what the landscape is.”
The much anticipated Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water reportedly has a production budget within the $250 million USD range. Director James Cameron has not yet released the actual number, however he did confirm to GQ that it was “very f***ing [expensive].”. According to Cameron, he also told...
Earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino doubled down on his sentiments against Marvel Studios during his appearance on Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. Building on his previous comments, the iconic director blamed Marvel Studios for the decline in traditional movie stars. “Part of the Marvel-ization...
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Hollywood‘s famed duo, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have announced that they are starting their own production company. The New York Times reported that the idea sprouted from both stars’ dissatisfaction with the current streaming era’s paychecks. Many of the streaming companies have refused to share the profits generated from the hits in the past decade. Over the weekend, the dynamic duo announced that they will be starting an independent production company to combat this issue after the obtained a minimum of $100 million USD in financing from investment firm, RedBird Capital Partners. The two Hollywood big shots have agreed that their company is committed to ensuring that profits are shared amongst everyone on the project.
Netflix has unveiled a new non-sequential show titled Kaleidoscope, an eight-episode anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves who work to unlock a vault for the biggest payday in history. Over the span of 25 years, the thieves devise a plan to make it through the world’s most powerful security team and the FBI. A special feature of the show allows viewers the freedom of choosing which of the eight episodes to start with, which are each coded with their own distinct color.
British presenter Jonnie Irwin claims he was axed from his role on Channel 4 series A Place in the Sun after receiving his terminal cancer diagnosis. Irwin recently revealed he had late stage cancer of the lung that has spread to his brain, having first learned of his illness in 2020 while filming the property travel show. In an interview with The Sun, Irwin claimed Channel 4 and A Place in the Sun producer Freeform Productions cut his presenter role as soon as he had told them of his situation. He claims he was paid off mid-season and his contract was then...
CD Projekt Red has dropped off the gameplay trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s long-awaited next-gen update. Titled the “Complete Edition,” the upgraded action role-playing game receives myriad renovations, including improved character models with 4K textures, ray-traced lighting effects, cloud saves and new content based on Netflix’s The Witcher. Additionally, players can choose to play the game at 60 frames per second, and a new photo mode lets users take quick screenshots in-game.
Domain Capital has purchased Iggy Azalea‘s master recording and publishing catalog for a hefty eight figures. According to Billboard, the acquisition includes 100% of the rapper’s share of her catalog, which covers her hits like “Fancy,” “Black Widow” and “Problem.” Her discography features her releases under Virgin EMI, Island Records and her own Bad Dreams label, while her publishing is done via Sony Music Publishing. Staring Q1 2023, she will fully own her masters and publishing, while “an additional trigger” allows her to earn future revenue from her other masters.
Following up on its recent Fall/Winter 2022 campaign that revitalized an assemblage of military pints, Hardy Blechman's maharishi has just presented the latest installment to its ever-growing garment mainline with a new collaboration with Andy Warhol. The London-based label is traditionally known for tapping into its military inspiration —
Keegan-Michael Key has reprised his role as Mr. Garvey, the substitute teacher in the memorable Key & Peele skit, for a new Paramount+ ad. Moving his classroom to Paramount Mountain, the ad sees Mr. Garvey taking roll call for both the streamer’s live-action and animated characters. As expected, he butchers the name of almost all of his students, including Blaze of Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blue from Blue’s Clues, Krum from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and Dora from Dora the Explorer. To Mr. Garvey’s relief, one student actually responds positively to the roll call — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A-a-ron Donald.
It's often said that art mirrors life, and in the case of Alfie Kungu, the adage could not be more true. The painter's effervescent and spirited character is unmistakably present in the brightly-colored, gestural strokes he's come to be known by. Kungu's artistic identity has been developed
Japanese label MASU teams up with The Rolling Stones to launch a vibrant yet cheeky capsule collection. Aptly titled “Lips and Tongue,” the collab highlights the Popcorn Raglan L/S T-Shirt and Popcorn Bag, emblazoned with the famed rock band’s signature motif. The collection is modeled by fresh-faced Lala Takahashi – daughter of designer Jun Takahashi – who represents a generation that grew up under the cultural influences of both the ‘90s and ‘00s eras.
Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
And… action! The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations are here. On Tuesday, actors Taylour Paige and Raúl Castillo presented the shortlist for the 38th annual Spirit Awards, which is set to chart brand new territory this year. In August, the awards ceremony announced it would introduce gender-neutral acting categories across both film and television, ditching its previously used male and female classifications. It also upped its budgetary cap for films from $22.5 million to $30 million, while its John Cassavetes Award increased from $500,000 to $1 million or less.
Mali Elfman's Next Exit is a dark comedy that is deeply concerned with investigating life, death, and the veil in between—all things io9 discussed, along with the possibilities of ghosts, in a video interview with the writer-director. Ultimately, Elfman says that she wanted to make sure that this
Raf Simons stunned the industry on November 21 when he announced on his namesake label’s official Instagram account that the spring 2023 collection would be its final season. The show, staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk.
Summer Walker is trying out their hand at rapping. The R&B singer teamed up with Sexxy Red for a new song called "Sense Dat God Gave You," which arrived with a lighthearted music video. After pulling up to a gas station, the two artists joke around in the
