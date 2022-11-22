Central And Steubenville March On To Semifinals

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central and Steubenville are the two area high school football teams that are still alive.

Both will play in their state semifinals this weekend. Wheeling Central will meet top seed and 12-0 James Monroe Friday at 4 p.m. in Lindside.

Steubenville will meet Cincinnati Wyoming Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

