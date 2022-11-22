ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Central And Steubenville March On To Semifinals

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQQI6_0jJQOZt800

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central and Steubenville are the two area high school football teams that are still alive.

Both will play in their state semifinals this weekend. Wheeling Central will meet top seed and 12-0 James Monroe Friday at 4 p.m. in Lindside.

Steubenville will meet Cincinnati Wyoming Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

The Knights prepare for battle

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Central Catholic Knights continue to conquer their competition. Up next, they take on James Monroe for Class A Semifinals. The Knights are 10-1, beating Wahama last week 48-14. In total Central’s offense has 426 touchdown points. Lorenzo Ferrera is leading the team in touchdowns and accounts for about half […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Very Interesting Flight into Morgantown Tonight

Morgantown, West Virginia – With so much uncertainty in the air surrounding the West Virginia football program right now, there will be a tremendous amount of speculation and rumors flying around. One way that rumors start is by monitoring flights coming into the Morgantown and Bridgeport airports on Flight...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Big Red Rolls To Regional Championship

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville had little trouble winning the region 15 championship Saturday night in St.Clairsville. The Red rolled past Indian Valley 41-7, picking up their 19th regional championship all-time. Big Red will now face Cincinnati Wyoming next Saturday at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus in the Division IV state semifinals.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Central To State Semifinals

POINT PLEASANT,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are headed back to the W.V. class “A” state semifinals following their 48-14 win over Wahama. The Knights took care of business in the first half jumping out to a 27-8 advantage at the break. Lorenzo Ferrera ran for four touchdowns and 150 yards in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The River Pilots fall to Newark Catholic

(WTRF)–OHSAA high school football playoffs continued with River v. Newark Catholic. #2 River, has 12 wins under their belt with only one loss. Newark Catholic is the number one seed, also only falling once this season.   The River Pilots falls to the Green Wave 27-12. Newark advances to the State semifinals.
NEWARK, OH
WTRF

Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Second Half Surge Sends Hilltoppers Past Notre Dame

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The fifth-ranked West Liberty University men’s basketball team flipped the switch in the second half and stormed past visiting Notre Dame College with a 107-83 conference victory tonight inside the ASRC. The Hilltoppers battled to stay ahead early and was able to push their lead to double-figures for the first time […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
27 First News

Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Suffers First Loss of Season

To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
WTRF- 7News

Nailers Thankful for Special Teams in Home Win

WHEELING, WV- Fans at WesBanco Arena left Wednesday night’s game thankful for a great performance from the home team, as the Wheeling Nailers got three special teams goals to exact revenge on the Indy Fuel, 4-2. Cédric Paré and Josh Maniscalco had a goal and an assist, while Tyler Drevitch got credit for one of […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

New Lucky Duck store settles in Steubenville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A new Lucky Duck store has made its way to Steubenville. The new store opened on Nov. 6, and is located at 4244 Sunset Boulevard, marking its third store in the Ohio Valley. This location was previously in the Fort Steuben Mall. General Manager Melissa...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Bellaire And Martins Ferry Pick Up Opening Night Wins

BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Bellaire Lady Big Reds opened the season with a 73-48 win over Harrison Central. Zara Harveth led the way with 23 points and six rebounds while Lizzie McAninch and Allie Ault each had 17 points. At Martins Ferry, the Purple Riders won a tight battle with Shadyside 36-35.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Voices: George Cook, Ray Norris, Glen Stalder

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – More than 16 million American men and women served in the military in World War II. About 839,000 of them were from Ohio. 1,800 from Monroe County.  Now, only three of them are left, the last of the “Greatest Generation” from the county.  George Cook. Ray Norris. Glen Stalder. Separate branches, and […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront

Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher saves former student’s life

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But does it matter where you eat that apple? … In the school cafeteria? What about the art room?  For November’s Golden Apple Awards, one former student says having lunch with her teacher is the reason she is alive today. […]
WEIRTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Dwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at Moundsville

Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy