Charlotte, NC

Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Charlotte 49ers head coach Biff Poggi

By Gabe McDonald
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Monday marked the beginning of a new era for Charlotte 49er Football.

Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi was officially introduced as the third head football coach in program history.

In an exclusive interview with Charlotte Sports Live’s Gabe McDonald, he touched on his philosophy, plans for the program, and interesting sideline attire.

