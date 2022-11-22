Read full article on original website
Related
30 Films Where The Last Scene Is Actually The Best Scene In The Entire Thing
"The movie is brilliant from its first scene, but that ending solidifies it as one of the best of all time."
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
25 Actors Who Played A Bad Guy So Well, People Still Can't See Them As Anything Else
"I can’t watch her in Pride & Prejudice anymore without being mildly terrified of Jane Bennett."
Greta Gerwig Says She Was Initially Worried That ‘Barbie’ Could Be Her “Career-Ender”
Greta Gerwig is admitting that she experienced a variety of emotions about taking on her upcoming film Barbie. During a conversation with singer Dua Lipa on the At Your Service podcast, Gerwig reflected on deciding to work on the script with Noah Baumbach before then taking on directorial duties for the Warner Bros. film that hits theaters July 21, 2023. The Little Women filmmaker explained that she had been wanting to work with Margot Robbie, who had secured rights to the popular Mattel toy line. More from The Hollywood ReporterMargot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good...
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's Lisa Brings Chivas Regal to the Metaverse
For the next phase of Chivas Regal and Lisa‘s partnership, the whisky brand is venturing into the metaverse for its first-ever virtual experience. Dubbed ‘Regal Planet,’ the immersive, virtual experience will feature the BLACKPINK star and offer attendees the chance to utilize custom avatars, visit the ‘Rise Up’ welcome lobby and interact with other guests. Attendees will also be able to visit the ‘Hustle Area,’ which allows them to learn more about Chivas and its extensive range of blended whiskies. 3D bottles will also show visitors how to recreate signature cocktail recipes and showcase the perfect serve.
Hypebae
Why the Balletcore Trend Goes Beyond Miu Miu's Flats and UGG's Ultra Mini Boots
Over the past season, we’ve been constantly hearing about Miu Miu‘s cult-loved ballet flats, Molly Goddard‘s tulle skirt and the unexpected comeback of UGG‘s Ultra Mini Boots. Gen Z’s preferred trend incubator TikTok can’t seem to get enough of the viral balletcore aesthetic, with the designated hashtag boasting over 142.1 million views. This generation has fully embraced the hyper-feminine elements of ballet and made it their own by incorporating wrap tops, bodysuits, sweetheart necklines, leg warmers, lots of tulle, mini wrap skirts and ribbons into their daily outfits.
Hypebae
Billionaire Boys Club x Todd James Drop Rainbow-Colored Collaboration
Billionaire Boys Club has teamed up with New York-based artist Todd James to present a technicolored collection that showcases the creative’s vibrant work. Paying homage graphic artist SK8THING, who has illustrated artwork for BBC ICECREAM during the early aughts, James has reinvigorated the brand’s archive of classic logos and graphics, bringing his own vision to the capsule collaboration.
Hypebae
You Can Buy Romeo Hunte's Pieces for Less Than $100 USD at Amazon’s The Drop
Amazon‘s The Drop welcomes Romeo Hunte to its portfolio of on-trend collaborations. The Brooklyn men’s and womenswear designer, known for partnerships with Tommy Hilfiger and styling A-list celebrities such as Beyonce, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez, has unveiled a limited-edition capsule range inspired by the artistry of blending tailoring and street style.
Hypebae
Harry Styles’ Pleasing Pop-Ups Return for Christmas
Harry Styles‘ whimsical beauty brand, Pleasing, is set to return to its physical glory, just in time for the holidays. In the run-up to the festive season, Pleasing will open three ‘holiday’ stores in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the brand’s first 12 months in business. Visitors will have the opportunity to check out a range of in-store exclusives and get the chance to customize their PleasingPolish sets for loved ones. Through American Express, the brand’s official holiday partner, AE cardholders will have exclusive access to the pop-ups, with the ability to shop products at all three locations one hour before opening.
Comments / 0