Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Has No Plans For Former Champion
In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to capture championship gold, and earlier this year Scorpio Sky managed to win the TNT Title. Sky ended up dropping the title to Wardlow back in July, and the former champion has been out of action for months due to a leg injury that forced him to sit on the sidelines.
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action
Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls The Mysterios After Brutal Assault On Thanksgiving
Rhea Ripley has been a pain in the neck for The Mysterios ever since Dominik’s heel turn at Clash at the Castle. The Nightmare continues to stand by Dominik’s side through thick and thin and there’s no denying that. Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Provides Update On Rampage Injury Scare
An AEW name has provided an update following a Rampage injury scare. Earlier it was reported that an AEW wrestler was seemingly injured during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 23. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) challenged FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) for the ROH Tag...
ringsidenews.com
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Best Of Them: Roman Reigns Opens Up About Personal Title Feud
That is some serious praise. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two years plus, including one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. During his time as champion, Reigns has smashed his way through a number of opponents, some of whom have given him quite the run for his money. Now Reigns is opening up about one of his previous opponents in a positive way.
Bianca Belair Says WWE Crown Jewel Gear Split Before She Made Her Entrance, Quickly Restitched It
Bianca Belair is known for making her own gear, and she had some last minute adjustments for WWE Crown Jewel. Belair didn't have much free time to put her gear together for WWE Crown Jewel as she's been busy being WWE Raw Women's Champion, but managed to whip up an outfit during the long travel. The gear was done, when disaster nearly struck.
Logan Paul Reacts To WWE Action Figure, IMPACT Ticket News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 25, 2022. - In the video linked above, Logan Paul reacted to seeing his WWE action figure for the first time. - Tickets are now on sale for IMPACT's January event in Kissimmee, FL:. - CJ Perry (Lana) recently trained with...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. Lesnar commands a lot of pull backstage, and it is not hard to see why. Lesnar also doesn’t want to work with just everyone in WWE, and that seems to include Kevin Owens for some reason.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0