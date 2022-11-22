BOSTON — It was no sure thing Jayson Tatum would take the floor for the Celtics’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, but Boston fans sure are glad he did. Well known for his desire to play every game, Tatum toughed out an ankle injury he suffered in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls and led the Celtics to a 125-112 victory at TD Garden. Even on an ankle that was less-than 100%, the All-NBA forward dropped 37 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out five assists and had two key blocks in the bounce-back win.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO