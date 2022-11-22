Read full article on original website
Brad Marchand Records Assist As Bruins Fall 5-2 To Panthers
The Boston Bruins head into Thanksgiving with a loss. Boston was unable to keep up its winning ways Wednesday night, falling on the road to the Florida Panthers, 5-2, for their third loss of the season. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and...
Watch Bruins Make NHL History With David Pastrnak’s Sick Overtime Goal
The Boston Bruins made NHL history Friday afternoon with a 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. The win marked Boston’s 12th consecutive home victory to begin the season, setting a new league record. The B’s have won 18 of their first 21 games overall, putting them atop the NHL standings with 36 points.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Completes Comeback With 3-2 Overtime Win
BOSTON — The Bruins got back on track with a comeback 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Friday afternoon at TD Garden and made NHL history with 12 straight wins on home ice. Boston improved to 18-3-0, while Carolina dipped to 10-6-5. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Make History With Black Friday Win
The Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in an overtime thriller on Black Friday at TD Garden. The win marked a huge milestone for the B’s, as they became the first NHL team to start a season with 12 consecutive home wins. For more about this monumental moment,...
Are Bruins For Real? NHL Writer Determines Boston’s Stanley Cup Hopes
Heading into their Wednesday matchup against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins were off to their best start since the 1929-30 season. Boston opened with the best record in the NHL at 17-2-0, and head coach Jim Montgomery has led the Black and Gold to the best offense in the league, scoring 4.16 goals per game — the Dallas Stars are second at 3.84 goals per game.
What Jayson Tatum Said To Luka Doncic After Key Block On Mavs Star
It became the defining moment of a stellar performance from Jayson Tatum in a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at TD Garden. And it came on the defensive end of the floor despite the Boston Celtics superstar pouring in 37 points to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum has his own candy company ‘coming out pretty soon’
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been part of some big wins over his NBA career. But in the future, his focus could be more on Small Wins. That’s the name of a candy brand that Tatum says he’s debuting soon, according to an interview with the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
Patriots Rookie Takes Ownership After Game-Changing Mistake
The Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thursday night because of myriad mistakes in all three phases. It was a self-inflicted mess for New England. However, if you want to be unfair and boil the 33-26 loss in Minnesota down to one play, running back Pierre Strong’s late-game penalty would be a top candidate.
Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Provides Update On Linus Ullmark
BOSTON — Just as Jeremy Swayman returned from injury did the Bruins lose Linus Ullmark. The Bruins goalie left with 13:03 in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes during Friday afternoon’s game after Connor Clifton fell awkwardly on top of him. Ullmark had just made some spectacular saves to keep the ‘Canes’ lead at one, but after a few minutes of being down on the ice, he skated to the bench and down the tunnel.
Jeremy Swayman Looks To ‘Move Forward’ After Loss Vs. Panthers
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman struggled, as did the team overall, losing against the Florida Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday to snap their seven-game win streak. During Swayman’s previous showing, against the Chicago Blackhawks, both he and the Bruins were dominant. However, the Panthers gave the Bruins...
Nick Foligno Doing More For Bruins With Same Ice Time As Last Season
Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno is averaging the same ice time as last season, yet his impact this year has been crucial for the B’s recent success. So far this season, “Uncle Nick” has four goals and 11 points across 20 games played. For more on Foligno,...
Bruins Look To Make History On Home Ice Vs. Hurricanes
The last time the Bruins faced the Hurricanes, Carolina squeezed them out of the first round of the 2021-22 Stanley Cup playoffs. On Black Friday, Boston looks to write a different narrative as it attempts to make NHL history with 12 consecutive home wins. For more on the B’s opponent,...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Pulled Jeremy Swayman Early In Third Period
Jim Montgomery isn’t afraid to make some unconventional moves at points in Bruins games, and that rang true Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena. No, it wasn’t the five-forward power play, but rather Montgomery pulling Jeremy Swayman with 11:45 left in the third period and Boston down two goals to the Florida Panthers.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Penalty Struggles Proved Costly Vs. Panthers
While still remaining the best team in the NHL through their first 17 games of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins came face-to-face with one of their very few on-ice struggles, losing 5-2 versus the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. The loss marks the end of Boston’s...
NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Stars Game Picks
The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are set to meet for the third time this season when they collide tonight from the American Airlines Center. Winnipeg Jets (+132) vs. Dallas Stars (-160) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106) During the first two meetings of the season, the teams have split...
Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Snapped After Loss Vs. Panthers
The Boston Bruins reached the end of their seven-game winning streak in frustrating fashion, falling against the Flordia Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. The Bruins fell to 17-3-0 on the season, while the Panthers improved to 10-8-2 and snapped their three-game losing streak. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. All...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to end their brief Florida road trip on a high note when they take on the Panthers on Wednesday night. Boston has a chance to extend its win streak to eight games against a Florida team that has lost four of its last five and is looking to get back in the win column.
Devils Fans Throw Debris Onto Ice As Win Streak Snapped By Maple Leafs
Devils fans didn’t take their team’s loss too well as they threw beer and debris onto the ice toward Maple Leafs players. New Jersey’s 13-game win streak wasn’t extended Wednesday night as Toronto picked up the 2-1 win at Prudential Center. The win streak tied the longest in franchise history and made New Jersey one of the hottest teams in the NHL, along with the Boston Bruins. The frustration for Devils fans came from three disallowed goals. While anger is a normal reaction for a fan base, The Athletic’s Sean McIndoe noted the decisions to call back the goals were reasonable.
What Makes Jayson Tatum So Special To Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla
BOSTON — It was no sure thing Jayson Tatum would take the floor for the Celtics’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, but Boston fans sure are glad he did. Well known for his desire to play every game, Tatum toughed out an ankle injury he suffered in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls and led the Celtics to a 125-112 victory at TD Garden. Even on an ankle that was less-than 100%, the All-NBA forward dropped 37 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out five assists and had two key blocks in the bounce-back win.
Matthew Tkachuk Leads Panthers Into Divisional Battle Vs. Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk has big shoes to fill. The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night as the Black and Gold look to keep up their winning ways. Tkachuk was acquired for Jonathan Huberdeau from the Calgary Flames and has fit in with his new team, recording eight goals and 17 assists in 17 games.
