Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
live5news.com
Coburg Cow landmark on Savannah Highway ready for Christmas
The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. The students took part in a nine-month mentorship program, which included a week-long session in Charleston.
Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thanksgiving tradition continued Thursday at the Knightsville United Methodist Church. “We have seen more and more people that need to be fed. That’s a basic necessity so that’s what we’re going to do today,” Pastor Robert Harper said. The church hosted its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. An assembly line of […]
live5news.com
Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need. The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers. Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try...
live5news.com
Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
live5news.com
Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River. No further details were immediately available from the police.
Summerville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fort Dorchester High School football team will have a game with Summerville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue
Berkeley Animal Center is at max capacity as homeless animals have been pouring into the Moncks Corner-based shelter for weeks. The post Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
counton2.com
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen …. This video is courtesy Summerville Police Department. Lowcountry shoppers preparing for Black Friday (6:00 …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts...
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
abcnews4.com
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
live5news.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cal, Dunk and Reese
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week we’re highlighting three adoptable animals from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. First, we’re introducing you to two cats-- Cal and Dunk, who are 2-year-old domestic shorthair brothers. Cal has beautiful golden eyes and Dunk has vibrant green eyes with a tail that looks as if it was dipped into white paint. The shelter describes these boys as the perfect mix of friendly, but not demanding, and playful, but not destructive, these gentle love bugs are great with other cats and can be adopted out together or separately.
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. The shelter says this is an “absolute crisis situation”, and it’s the worst they’ve seen in 12 years. They are looking for volunteers to consider bringing an adoptable adult dog into their home on a temporary basis.
live5news.com
The Coburg Cow returns and she’s ready for Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s favorite cow is ready for the holidays. The Coburg Cow has finally made her return after being taken down prior to Hurricane Ian, and she’s ready for Christmas!. Bessie’s spots are now red and green, and she has a holiday wreath around her...
live5news.com
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
live5news.com
Construction underway for center to aid minority, women-owned businesses in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says an entrepreneurial resource center currently under construction on the peninsula will be dedicated to minority and women-owned businesses in the area. Ruth Jordan, the manager of the city’s Office of Minority & Women Business Enterprise department, said because of the pandemic,...
Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
live5news.com
School to host vigil for slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday at the Woodland High School Football stadium to honor the life of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland...
crbjbizwire.com
Firefly Distillery To Host Third Annual Holiday Market
Firefly Distillery, Charleston’s most visited distillery, is celebrating the holiday season with its third annual Holiday Adopt and Shop Market on Saturday, December 17 from 12 - 5 p.m. In partnership with Holy City Holiday Market and local dog rescues Dorchester Paws, Carolina Coonhound Rescue, and Southern Tails for Precious Paws, the festive event will feature goods from local artisans and makers, adoptable dogs and supplies, Firefly cocktails, and curated gift packages from Firefly’s expansive gift shop.
live5news.com
Community remembers slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday at the Woodland High School Football stadium to honor the life of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High...
Comments / 0