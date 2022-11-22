ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need. The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers. Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try...
Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River. No further details were immediately available from the police.
Summerville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Summerville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fort Dorchester High School football team will have a game with Summerville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys

Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen …. This video is courtesy Summerville Police Department. Lowcountry shoppers preparing for Black Friday (6:00 …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts...
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cal, Dunk and Reese

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week we’re highlighting three adoptable animals from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. First, we’re introducing you to two cats-- Cal and Dunk, who are 2-year-old domestic shorthair brothers. Cal has beautiful golden eyes and Dunk has vibrant green eyes with a tail that looks as if it was dipped into white paint. The shelter describes these boys as the perfect mix of friendly, but not demanding, and playful, but not destructive, these gentle love bugs are great with other cats and can be adopted out together or separately.
Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. The shelter says this is an “absolute crisis situation”, and it’s the worst they’ve seen in 12 years. They are looking for volunteers to consider bringing an adoptable adult dog into their home on a temporary basis.
The Coburg Cow returns and she’s ready for Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s favorite cow is ready for the holidays. The Coburg Cow has finally made her return after being taken down prior to Hurricane Ian, and she’s ready for Christmas!. Bessie’s spots are now red and green, and she has a holiday wreath around her...
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
Firefly Distillery To Host Third Annual Holiday Market

Firefly Distillery, Charleston’s most visited distillery, is celebrating the holiday season with its third annual Holiday Adopt and Shop Market on Saturday, December 17 from 12 - 5 p.m. In partnership with Holy City Holiday Market and local dog rescues Dorchester Paws, Carolina Coonhound Rescue, and Southern Tails for Precious Paws, the festive event will feature goods from local artisans and makers, adoptable dogs and supplies, Firefly cocktails, and curated gift packages from Firefly’s expansive gift shop.
