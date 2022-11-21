Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Related
goduke.com
Duke to Battle No. 3 UConn in PK Legacy Opener
Duke hits the West Coast for the Phil Knight Legacy, opening tournament play with a first-round matchup against UConn on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Chiles Center in Portland, Ore. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET live on ESPN2. Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty and Stephanie White will be on the call, with Brooke Weisbrod reporting from the sidelines. Chris Edwards will call the action on the radio on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
No. 8 Duke Beats Oregon State Behind Career Days From Young, Filipowski
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young each turned in career high performances on Thursday afternoon, as No. 8 Duke defeated Oregon State in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Legacy, 54-51, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. Filipowski scored a career-high 19 points en route to tallying his fourth double-double of the season, while Young grabbed a career-high 15 boards with 11 points.
goduke.com
Ashworth Releases 2023 Spring Women’s Tennis Schedule
DURHAM – On Wednesday, Duke women's tennis head coach Jamie Ashworth released the 2023 schedule, which commences Jan. 13 in Durham. The 2023 slate features 15 home matches that will be played in the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center or Ambler Tennis Stadium, a venue that Duke features a 69-2 record in over the last six years.
goduke.com
Miller, van Oirschot Garner All-South Region Honors
DURHAM – Duke senior Hannah Miller and junior Charlie van Oirschot have been named to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-South Region teams as announced by the organization Nov. 22. Miller garnered first-team recognition, while van Oirschot landed on the second team. This is the second all-region...
goduke.com
DWL Freshman Spotlight: Ava Biancardi
DURHAM – With the Blue Devils' fall coming to a close, the Duke women's lacrosse program shines its spotlight on its freshman class, this week with Ava Biancardi. A product of East Northport, N.Y., Ava Biancardi comes to Duke from Saint Anthony's High School where she was a midfielder and attacker.
goduke.com
No. 8 Blue Devils Begin Play at Phil Knight Legacy Against Oregon State
No. 8 Duke opens the Phil Knight Legacy on Thursday afternoon, battling Oregon State at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore. Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander have the call for ESPN, while David Shumate and John Roth call the game on the radio as a part of the Blue Devils Sports Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
Cooper, Groff Earn Team of the Week Accolades
DURHAM – A pair of Duke women's soccer standouts – Michelle Cooper and Katie Groff – have been tabbed to the College Soccer News and TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week, after helping lead Duke into the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals over the weekend. The Blue Devils registered...
goduke.com
Duke Falls at North Carolina, 3-1
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision (18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 17-25) to North Carolina Wednesday afternoon at Carmichael Arena. Gracie Johnson led the way offensively with 24 kills to hit .281 percent while Kerry Keefe added 10 as Duke hit .211 percent as a team. Setter Devon Chang dished 40 assists while libero Nikki Underwood paced the defensive unit with 21 digs. Lizzie Fleming and Keefe tallied four and three blocks, respectively.
goduke.com
Duke Announces Spring Slate
DURHAM – Duke men's tennis head coach Ramsey Smith announced the team's spring schedule on Thursday and it is highlighted by 12 home matches. The Blue Devils open the season in Honolulu, Hawaii, for the Hawaii Invitational on Jan. 9-10. While in the Aloha state, they will face off against California and Hawaii. Duke then returns home for three matches against Memphis (Jan. 20), Harvard (Jan. 22) and North Carolina Central (Jan. 22) at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center.
goduke.com
Duke Baseball Welcomes No. 25 Recruiting Class
DURHAM – According to Baseball America, Duke welcomes the No. 25 recruiting class in the country. The 2023 class is comprised of three infielders, four outfielders, two catchers and three pitchers. 11 different states are represented with Virginia the lone state with multiple players (two). The 2023 class marks...
goduke.com
Duke Set for Regular-Season Finale at North Carolina
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team closes its 2022 regular season Wednesday with the short trip to Chapel Hill. First serve against the Tar Heels is set for 2 p.m., at Carmichael Arena. The match will be broadcast on ACCNX with Rob Connett and Kyle Straub on the call.
goduke.com
Elko Radio Show Set for Tonight at Washington Duke Inn
DURHAM – The Duke Football Radio Show with Mike Elko has its 13th show tonight at 7 p.m. at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in the Vista Restaurant. The show, a production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, will be broadcast locally on WRAL News+ (96.5 FM in Durham and 99.3 FM in Raleigh) and The Buzz (620 AM and 1550 AM). The show is also available on Blue Devil Sports Network affiliates across the state and the Varsity Network mobile app. In addition, fans can watch the show on Facebook Live via the Duke Football Facebook page. A replay of the broadcast will be available the following day on GoDuke.com.
Comments / 0